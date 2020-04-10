Business Economy 10 Apr 2020 Petrol pump operator ...
Business, Economy

Petrol pump operators seek financial support as sales drop

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2020, 6:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2020, 6:06 pm IST
Petrol and diesel sales have slumped over 66 per cent in April as the nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel
Petrol and diesel sales have slumped over 66 per cent in April. (Photo- PTI)
New Delhi: With coronavirus eviscerating demand, petrol pump operators on Friday said per pump sales have fallen to less than one-tenth, leading to heavy losses in establishment and employee cost.

The All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA), which claims to represent the bulk of about 64,000 petrol pump operators in the country, sought a financial relief package from the oil companies to help business run.

 

In a letter to the marketing heads of three state-owned oil firms, AIPDA president Ajay Bansal said in line with national duty, petrol pump operators have been running outlets right through the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

But sales have slumped as most vehicles have gone off the road. Per retail outlet sales have fallen from a national average of 170 kilolitres per month to about 15 kl now, he said.

"Out trade is totally dependent on sales as we get margin on per lire basis. This means that less you sell the more you lose," he wrote adding the dealer margin came to Rs 27,500 per month at 170 kl per month sale basis.

Despite operating with fewer staff, petrol pumps have to fixed charges to pay - electric metre charges, staff salary, bank charges, stamping charges, etc which do not reduce in the same proportion as sales reduction, rendering heavy losses to the dealers, he said.

Petrol and diesel sales have slumped over 66 per cent in April as the nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel.

In March, that saw travel restrictions being placed in the second half of the month, diesel sales contracted by 24.23 per cent to 5.65 million tonnes. This is the biggest fall in diesel consumption the country has recorded as most trucks went off road and railways stopped plying trains.

...
Tags: coronavirus, petrol pump, petrol pump dealers, petroleum dealers, relief package, nationwide lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


More From Economy

ADB assures $2.2 billion support package to India for battling covid19

ADB is committed to supporting India's emergency needs. (AFP- FILE PHOTO)

Virus has sharply altered India's economic recovery: RBI

The global economy is expected to slump into recession in 2020 says RBI. (PTI Photo)

Govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in women Jan Dhan accounts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman releasing publications at the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana in New Delhi.(Photo- PTI))

Centre approves covid19 emergency package for states, UTs

Centre has approved the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package aimed at boosting national and state health systems. (AFP Photo)

India's GDP may dip to 4.8% in FY21: UN report

India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent. (AFP Photo)
