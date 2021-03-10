Business Economy 10 Mar 2021 Andhra Pradesh lags ...
Business, Economy

Andhra Pradesh lags behind Telangana in attracting FDI

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2021, 7:31 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2021, 9:01 am IST
Telangana state has received FDI worth Rs 6,466 crore while AP stood at the 12th place by attracting FDI worth Rs 1,975 crore
India received FDI worth Rs 5,54,613 crore between October 2019 and December 2020. — Representational image
Hyderabad: Telangana state has received Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) worth Rs 6,466 crore in the first nine months, April to December, of the ongoing financial year 2020-21.  This amounts to 2 per cent of the total FDIs received by India.

The latest data released by the Centre’s department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) shows that Telangana is one of the top 10 states in attracting FDI.

 

Telangana has received FDI worth Rs 11,331 crore between October 2019 and December 2020 and stood at the eighth place. This amounts to 2.4 per cent of total FDI attracted by India.

Andhra Pradesh on the other hand stood at the 12th place by attracting FDI worth Rs 1,975 crore.

India received FDI worth Rs 5,54,613 crore between October 2019 and December 2020. Gujarat topped the country by attracting Rs 1,77,052 crore, amounting to 31.92 per cent. Maharashtra was second with Rs 1,53,351 crore FDI, or 27.65 per cent of India’s total.

 

It was followed by Karnataka at Rs 78,159 crore, Delhi Rs 59,830 crore and Tamil Nadu Rs 19,733 crore.

Tags: fdi, telangana attracts fdi, andhra pradesh fdi poor, gujarat ahead of others fdi, department for promotion of industry and internal trade (dpiit) data


