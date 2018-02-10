search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli yet another fifty as his average in the current ODI series is closing to 400 .(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers
 
Business, Economy

RBI, Sebi need to be cognisant of market volatility, says Urjit Patel

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2018, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2018, 5:30 pm IST
Stock markets have been on a sharp downslide this week, barring just one session, amid a global rout in equities.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel.
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

New Delhi: RBI Governor Urjit Patel on Saturday said the stock market bubble should not "lead to a very major problem" even has he stressed on the need for the regulators to be cognisant of the risks going forward.

Referring to the recent rout in the domestic and global stock markets, Patel said, "There has already been a correction not only globally but in India and therefore in a way it underscores how capital markets can change direction."

 

"So far neither globally nor in India have we felt that this bubble could lead to a very major problem. However, as financial market regulators both RBI and Sebi need to be cognisant of the risk going forward," he said.

Addressing the media after a customary post-Budget address by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to the RBI's board, Patel said the correction in the last few days underscores that market indices can move pretty quickly.

"I think the good thing in this cycle of high equity prices is that almost everyone who has been part of this has talked about a possibility that this cannot go on too long. "I think that is good so that there is enough risk aversion that is endogenous, built up by the investors themselves," he said.

Stock markets have been on a sharp downslide this week, barring just one session, amid a global rout in equities. The benchmark indices fell by over 1 per cent on Friday to close at a one-month low level. While the Sensex had managed to gain 330 points on Thursday, it had lost more than 2,200 points in the preceding seven trading sessions amid negative domestic and global cues.

In reply to a question, Jaitley said the issue of long- term capital gains, which he has proposed to re-introduce in this year's Budget, was discussed earlier on Saturday in his meeting with Sebi's board. However, this issue was not part of his meeting with the RBI board.

On other issues discussed with RBI, Jaitley said, "The MSP issue was discussed in this meeting because this meeting takes place in the light of Budget. How to implement this and what impact it can have on farmers, commodity prices and export competitiveness, all these issues were discussed academically."

On the banks' lending rates, Patel said one of the banks reduced its MCLR (Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate) two days ago.

"In terms of transmission if you measure since the easing cycle started by the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) and you compare the MCLR now, actually there has been good transmission. "Actually what happened was that transmission came late and I must admit that some of the transmission came after demonetisation because we had a financial intermediation taking place in the system," the governor said.  

Tags: urjit patel, stock market, rbi, sebi, mclr
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After iPhones, Apple AirPods start blowing up

In this particular case, it could have been possible that there must have been some manufacturing defect in this unit.
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Why Proteas are wearing pink jerseys in Johannesburg

It is learnt that the goal this year is to collect more than Rand 1 million and even fans have been encouraged to don the pink colours. (Photo: BCCI)
 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers

Virat Kohli yet another fifty as his average in the current ODI series is closing to 400 .(Photo: BCCI)
 

Early periods, menopause linked with higher stroke risk: Study

Miscarriages were likewise linked with a greater danger of heart disease, with each stillbirth increasing the risk by six per cent. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why it's hard to maintain your weight loss

When we lose weight, the stomach releases greater amounts of a hormone called ghrelin, which makes us feel hungry. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man’s rectum falls out after he plays phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

According to doctors, spending too much time sitting on the toilet can weaken the pelvic muscles. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Fiscal situation should be comfortable next financial year: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Need to be forward-looking on monetary policy: Urjit Patel

RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

Deepen the corporate bond market, Jaitley tells Sebi

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: ANI)

RBI status quo on key rate indicates growth will pick up: Garg

Reverse repo, rate at which it borrows from banks and absorbs excess liquidity, will remain at 5.75 per cent. (Photo: AFP)

January retail inflation seen easing slightly, still above target: Reuters poll

India’s industrial output, grew 4.0 per cent year-on-year in December, compared with 7.4 per cent growth in November. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham