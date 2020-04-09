Business Economy 09 Apr 2020 ISB study: South Ind ...
Business, Economy

ISB study: South India better equipped to deal with lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Apr 9, 2020, 9:10 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2020, 2:40 pm IST
Companies in the peninsular part are better equipped to deal with prevailing conditions to adopt work-from-home practices
An Indian woman works on a sewing machine during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Jammu, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo)
 An Indian woman works on a sewing machine during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Jammu, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo)

Hyderabad: A study by the Indian School of Business (ISB) has found that south India will face less disruption due to the coronavirus (covid-19) lockdown compared to the rest of the country.

According to the researcher, companies in the peninsular part of the country are better equipped to deal with the prevailing conditions owing to a higher propensity to adopt work-from-home practices or automate work.

 

The research depended on a survey from 2019 to assess the impact of a lockdown on 100 occupations as defined in the National Classification of Occupations (NCO).

The researchers gave each occupation a: (i) “work from home” (WFH) index to denote an employee’s likelihood of working remotely and (ii) “human proximity” index to denote an employee’s need to physically work with other people.

The occupations were mapped with these two indices. For instance, a computer programmer’s job would have high WFH potential and agricultural labour would be at the lower end.

When researchers mapped the two indices based on location, they found that cities had a higher potential for work from home. Likewise, urban districts were found to be more amenable to the WFH factor.

Shekar Tomar of the ISB faculty of economics and public policy, who was one of the researchers, said, “Not just urban centres such as Hyderabad, Delhi or Bangalore but the entire peninsular south India scored high on WFH home index.”

Commenting on it further, Deepa Mani, a researcher and executive director of a research centre at ISB, said the two indices were used to create a third measure disruption index (DI) to assess the lockdown’s impact on a profession.

“When we say the disruption potential is high at a particular location, it means occupations and jobs there need higher human proximity and/or have lower WFH potential. There are more ‘value-added services’ in India (IT, ITES and other services), which have a higher WFH potential, predominantly based in south India,” she explained.

Even within urban areas, there were variations. In Delhi, for instance, the north-eastern part of the city was found to be facing higher disruption compared to the southern part. This could be explained as north-east Delhi had more labour-intensive manufacturing units.

The researchers felt disruption index data would help policymakers determine fiscal support needed by different sectors.

They added that sectors which are more prone to working from home could be provided with a policy nudge in the form of tax breaks.

...
Tags: indian school of business (isb), coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus impact, south india, work-from-home, coronavirus lockdown, economic impact
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Business

India's fuel sales drop 18 pc in March; petrol demand falls 16.3%. (PTI Photo)

Petrol, diesel demand slumps 66% in April due to lockdown

Centre has approved the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package aimed at boosting national and state health systems. (AFP Photo)

Centre approves covid19 emergency package for states, UTs

India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent. (AFP Photo)

India's GDP may dip to 4.8% in FY21: UN report

Oil prices rose Thursday after Russia said it was ready to slash output. (Photo- AFP/PTI)

Oil edges higher as key producers move towards deal to cut output



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Centre approves covid19 emergency package for states, UTs

Centre has approved the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package aimed at boosting national and state health systems. (AFP Photo)

India's GDP may dip to 4.8% in FY21: UN report

India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent. (AFP Photo)

India's second covid19 stimulus to focus on aid to small businesses

A second stimulus package India is poised to announce on help small and medium businesses weathering the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo-PTI)

Centre releases Rs 14,103 cr GST compensation cess to states

Government has released close to Rs 1.35 lakh crore to states and union territories towards GST compensation cess. (Photo- PTI)

India's GDP growth for FY21 may plummet to 1.6 percent low due to covid19

Representative Image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham