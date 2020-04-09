Business Economy 09 Apr 2020 Govt to deposit Rs 1 ...
Business, Economy

Govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in women Jan Dhan accounts

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2020, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2020, 4:57 pm IST
Of the total 38.08 crore accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), as many as 20.60 crore were held by women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman releasing publications at the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana in New Delhi.(Photo- PTI))
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman releasing publications at the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana in New Delhi.(Photo- PTI))

New Delhi: Urging people not to believe rumours, the finance ministry on Thursday said Rs 500 has been deposited in each PMJDY account held by women for April and Rs 1,000 more will be given over the next two months in equal instalments.

Meanwhile, state-owned SBI, which has the highest number of PMJDY accounts, asked the beneficiaries not to believe in rumours that the money will be taken away by the government if not withdrawn amid large numbers of people flocking banks.

 

As a result of this, there are rush at bank branches leading to violation of social distancing guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) in a tweet said the government has deposited Rs 500 in the PMJDY accounts held by women for April and beneficiaries could withdraw it "any time".

"This amount (Rs 500) has reached your bank account and you can withdraw it any time," it said, and added Rs 500 will also be deposited during May as well in June.

The DFS, in the finance ministry, also asked the beneficiaries not to believe in rumours and withdraw the amount from ATM, customer service point or banks as per their convenience.

Of the total 38.08 crore accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), as many as 20.60 crore were held by women. As on April 1, the deposits in the PMJDY accounts stood at over Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) further said, "We would like to assure our customers that the funds in your account will not be blocked or returned to the government."

The country's largest lender also asked the PMJDY account holders to withdraw money at their convenience anytime.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this as part of the Rs 1.70-lakh crore relief package announced last month.

The minister had said as many as 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan account holders will get Rs 500 per month for next three months to run their households, a move aimed at mitigating the hardships caused by the lockdown.

...
Tags: pradhan mantri jan dhan yojana (pmjdy), instalments, finance ministry india, coronavirus, beneficiaries, state bank of india (sbi), nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

People watch a display screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Sensex rallies over 1,265 pts; Nifty reclaims 9,100 level

India's fuel sales drop 18 pc in March; petrol demand falls 16.3%. (PTI Photo)

Petrol, diesel demand slumps 66% in April due to lockdown

Centre has approved the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package aimed at boosting national and state health systems. (AFP Photo)

Centre approves covid19 emergency package for states, UTs

India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent. (AFP Photo)

India's GDP may dip to 4.8% in FY21: UN report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Centre approves covid19 emergency package for states, UTs

Centre has approved the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package aimed at boosting national and state health systems. (AFP Photo)

India's GDP may dip to 4.8% in FY21: UN report

India's GDP growth for the current fiscal is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent. (AFP Photo)

India's second covid19 stimulus to focus on aid to small businesses

A second stimulus package India is poised to announce on help small and medium businesses weathering the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo-PTI)

South India better equipped to deal with lockdown:ISB study

An Indian woman works on a sewing machine during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Jammu, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo)

Centre releases Rs 14,103 cr GST compensation cess to states

Government has released close to Rs 1.35 lakh crore to states and union territories towards GST compensation cess. (Photo- PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham