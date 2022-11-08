  
Business Economy 08 Nov 2022 Six years on, jury i ...
Business, Economy

Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 8, 2022, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 3:36 pm IST
Demonetised currency, Rs 1,000 notes. (Representational Image/PTI)
 Demonetised currency, Rs 1,000 notes. (Representational Image/PTI)

NEW DELHI: The jury is still out on the efficacy of the decision to demonetise high value currency notes on November 8, 2016, with the government claiming it has helped greater formalisation of the economy while critics saying it has failed to curb black money and reduce dependence on cash.

On November 8, six years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes and one of the key objectives of the unprecedented decision was to promote digital payments and curb black money, besides eliminating terror funding.

As per a Reserve Bank data, currency with the public has jumped to a new high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore an October 21, indicating that cash usage is still substantial even six years after the demonetisation move.

At Rs 30.88 lakh crore, the currency with the public is 71.84 per cent higher than the level for the fortnight ended November 4, 2016. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes with the ultimate aim of reducing corruption and black money in the economy.

The State Bank of India in a research report said the share of Currency In Circulation (CIC) in payment systems has been declining from 88 per cent in fiscal 2015-16 to 20 per cent in 2021-22 and is estimated to go down further to 11.15 per cent in 2026-27.

Consequently, the digital transactions' share is continuously increasing from 11.26 per cent in 2015-16 to 80.4 per cent in 2021-22 and is expected to touch 88 per cent in 2026-27, SBI report had said.

Criticising the Modi government's demonetisation decision, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a tweet said demonetisation was promised to free the country of black money.

"But it destroyed businesses and ruined jobs. 6 years after the 'masterstroke' the cash available in public is 72% higher than that in 2016. PM is yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to fall of economy," he said.

According to Jayati Ghosh, Professor of Economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, USA said none of these objectives has been achieved.

"It is not surprising because the logic behind the move (cash is the cause of black money), the design of the move (without recognising the crucial role of cash in the informal economy that sustains around 85 per cent of the population) and the implementation (sudden and extreme without knowledge of and preparation by the public agencies and banks) were all completely flawed," she said.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet said, "The sixth anniversary of Modi and his govt's hubris, killing off the Indian economy. Demonetisation has resulted in chaos apart from a record high of cash in circulation. Rs 30.88 lakh crore!"

Meanwhile, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at SBI, in a tweet said: "The jump in digital has significantly slowed down the growth of currency in circulation. As % of GDP, it is now at 11.8%, < 12.1% in FY16 and significantly lower than the nominal GDP growth. Absurdity in quoting absolute numbers of CIC then and now!".

LocalCircles, in a report said, six years after demonetisation of high value currency to weed out black money in circulation and check the growth of the parallel economy, the verdict is still not clear whether this gigantic step has indeed delivered its set goal.

Anecdotal evidence reveals that people are still paying or accepting black money in real estate transactions. People are still selling and buying products like hardware, paints and many other household and office paraphernalia and also delivering services without proper receipts, it added.

Following the withdrawal of the then prevailing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as part of demonetisation on November 8, 2016, the government had introduced new Rs 2,000 currency notes as part of re-monetisation. It also introduced a new series of Rs 500 notes. Later, a new denomination of Rs 200 was also added.

In value terms, the share of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 banknotes together accounted for 85.7 per cent of the total value of banknotes in circulation as on March 31, 2021, as against 83.4 per cent as on March 31, 2020.

...
Tags: demonetisation, demonetisation anniversary, narendra modi, state bank of india, mallikarjun kharge


Latest From Business

Car retail sales in the festive month of October zoomed 41 per cent at 3,28,645 units and the total vehicle sales also surged 48 per cent year-on-year (Representational PTI image)

Automakers see best festival sales in 4 years

Small loan specialists that cater to people without bank accounts suffered credit losses of up to 10 per cent during the two years of the Covid (Representational image.)

Up to 10% credit losses for MFIs in COVID years

The Indian rupee settled at a multi-week high of 81.92 levels on Monday despite negative news out of China. (PTI image)

Rupee marches further to 81.92

The Rupee opened at 82.14 and touched an intra-day high of 81.90 and a low of 82.32 against the greenback.

Rupee gains 45 paise to close at 81.90 against US dollar



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rupee marches further to 81.92

The Indian rupee settled at a multi-week high of 81.92 levels on Monday despite negative news out of China. (PTI image)

Political stability in UK may give impetus to India-Britain trade pact talks: Experts

The countries have already missed the Diwali deadline for concluding the negotiations because of political developments in the UK. (Photo: AP)

Rupee gains 45 paise to close at 81.90 against US dollar

The Rupee opened at 82.14 and touched an intra-day high of 81.90 and a low of 82.32 against the greenback.

India overtakes UK to become world's fifth biggest economy

Britain has dropped behind India to become the world’s sixth largest economy. (Representational image: PTI)

Rupee gains 10 paise to close at 82.71 against US dollar

Rupee settled at 82.71 against the American currency, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->