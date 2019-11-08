Business Economy 08 Nov 2019 Moody's outlook ...
Business, Economy

Moody's outlook on India 'negative', govt says fundamentals in place

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 9:23 am IST
A credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), have increased the probability of a more entrenched slowdown.
It affirmed the Baa2 foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings for India.
 It affirmed the Baa2 foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings for India.

New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on India's ratings to 'negative' from 'stable', saying there was increasing risks that economic growth will remain materially lower than the past.

It affirmed the Baa2 foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings for India.

 

"Moody's decision to change the outlook to negative reflects increasing risks that economic growth will remain materially lower than in the past, partly reflecting lower government and policy effectiveness at addressing long-standing economic and institutional weaknesses than Moody's had previously estimated, leading to a gradual rise in the debt burden from already high levels," the rating agency said in a statement.

While government measures to support the economy should help to reduce the depth and duration of India's growth slowdown, prolonged financial stress among rural households, weak job creation, and, more recently, a credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), have increased the probability of a more entrenched slowdown, it said.

"Moreover, the prospects of further reforms that would support business investment and growth at high levels, and significantly broaden the narrow tax base, have diminished," it said.

...
Tags: economy, gdp growth, moody's
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Shaktikanta Das.

Forensic audit of PMC Bank under way: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The RBI, the most aggressive major central bank in the world this year for easing, is expected to cut the repo rate at its sixth meeting in a row in December, a Reuters poll showed last month, which could put further pressure on the currency.

Slowing economy spells tough times for INR: Poll

The company, which signed a code-share partnership with IndiGo’s owner, Interglobe Aviation, on Thursday, first showed interest in acquiring a stake in 2015.

Qatar Airways still keen to buy stake in Indigo

Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rs 25,000-crore realty fund can help just 6% of stalled constructions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma likes to wear hubby Virat Kohli's clothes for this reason

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Nirmala Sitharaman reviews state of economy at FSDC meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

India seeks foreign investments in oil and gas sector: Pradhan

India will secure capital, world-class technology and implement any policy reforms needed to become an international energy leader, Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at an energy conference in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

Steel consumption in India set for quantum jump: Pradhan

India is on a steady path to becoming a five trillion dollar economy, with emphasis on ease of doing business as well as ease of living, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: File)

Slowing economy spells tough times for INR: Poll

The RBI, the most aggressive major central bank in the world this year for easing, is expected to cut the repo rate at its sixth meeting in a row in December, a Reuters poll showed last month, which could put further pressure on the currency.

Fitch raises India's FY20 fiscal deficit forecast to 3.6 pc of GDP

The sharp reduction in tax rates will drag heavily on revenue collection.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham