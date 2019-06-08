Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Economy 08 Jun 2019 'Hurry up!' ...
Business, Economy

'Hurry up!': G20 urged to speed up tax on tech giants

AFP
Published Jun 8, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
While there were gaps on exact system, the policymakers agreed there needed to be a global approach to taxing the tech giants.
Ministers are weighing the possibility of a new tax policy based on the amount of business a company does in a country, not where it is headquartered.
 Ministers are weighing the possibility of a new tax policy based on the amount of business a company does in a country, not where it is headquartered.

Fukuoka: Top G20 finance officials agreed on Saturday there was an urgent need to find a global system to tax internet giants like Google and Facebook but clashed on the best way to do it.

The G20 has tasked the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to fix the system that has seen some internet heavyweights take advantage of low-tax jurisdictions in places like Ireland and pay next to nothing in other countries where they make huge profits.

 

OECD chief Angel Gurria is presenting G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meeting over the weekend in the western Japanese city of Fukuoka with a "roadmap", already signed off by 129 countries, in a bid to clinch a long-term solution by 2020.

"We have to hurry up," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire during a panel discussion of top policymakers before the G20 meeting officially opened.

Le Maire called for a more ambitious timeframe to forge a global consensus, saying: "The right schedule is to find a compromise by the end of this year."

British finance minister Philip Hammond said taxing internet giants fairly was a response to something that is "perceived by our population to be a gross injustice in our tax system."

Ministers are weighing the possibility of a new tax policy based on the amount of business a company does in a country, not where it is headquartered.

But there are rival proposals in the mix, including a wider US-led approach that could affect European and Asian multinationals in other sectors than technology.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a blunt view in assessing the approach of Britain and France, who have already introduced their own taxes on digital players, given a lack of global consensus.

"I would say the US has significant concerns with the two current taxes that are being proposed by France and the UK but let me give them some good credit for proposing them in the sense (that) they have created an urgency to deal with this issue," said Mnuchin.

"Although I don't like them, I do appreciate the impetus for these issues," added the top US finance official.

"We are not looking to rewrite the entire tax code, but we do need to look at the balance between what may be the issue in digital and perhaps how this new environment affects non-digital companies as well," he said.

While there were gaps on the exact make-up of the reform, the policymakers agreed there needed to be a global approach to taxing the big internet firms.

Gurria said there was a risk of "cacophony" and a "race to the bottom" without an agreed global framework and Mnuchin agreed that "having a fragmented tax approach is not good for any of us."

Ahead of the meeting, pressure group Oxfam called for "an agreement that ensures corporations are taxed based on where they make their profits rather then whichever tax haven they are based in" and said the Fukuoka meeting was a "unique chance to put a stop to corporate tax dodging and damaging tax competition".

The other topic dominating the G20 finance ministers' meeting is likely to be the impact of spiralling global trade conflicts on an increasingly fragile economic outlook.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, who is also attending the meeting in the western Japanese city of Fukuoka, has warned that tariffs and trade friction are "self-inflicted" wounds that will harm the global economy at a "delicate juncture.

...
Tags: bruno le maire, g20, digital tax, steven mnuchin, philip hammond, google, facebook
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said now there is critical mass for having a national institute for valuers on the lines of the ICAI.

Govt mulls national institute for valuers

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Renault should concentrate on forging closer ties with its Japanese partner Nissan before seeking other alliances.

France ready to cut Renault stake to shore up Nissan partnership: finance minister

The company, which positions itself in the premium segment, expects that the offline expansion would help it achieve around 30 per cent of its total sales from offline channels.

Hyderabad: OnePlus set to have 50 offline stores in 3 years

Upon completion of the acquisition of shares, Nippon Life will have the right to re-constitute the board of RNAM.

Nippon Life open offer for RNAM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK PM candidate Michael Gove admits taking cocaine on several occasions

Gove said he hoped that the disclosure would not prevent him being appointed the next prime minister. (Photo: AP)
 

Gujarat dentist poisons her brother, niece; claims she was feeling ignored

The dentist put cyanide in her brother's mouth before he was taken to the hospital. She also put cyanide in her niece's mouth when the girl collapsed on May 30,' the police inspector said. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Heatstroke kills 15 monkeys, water scarcity in MP forest

'The bodies were decomposing; we have to take all precautions. We have burnt few carcasses,' said District Forest Official, PN Mishra. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 contestant list leaked; see who is likely to be part of Salman's show

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss’.
 

13-year-old in his 37th letter urges PM Modi to reinstate his father in job

'I have requested Modi Baba ji to help my father who was asked to leave his job from the UPSE by some people,' 13-year-old Sarthak Tripathi said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jinping calls Trump a 'friend', says US isn't interested in rupturing ties

'It's hard to imagine a complete break of the United States from China or of China from the United States. We are not interested in this, and our American partners are not interested in this. President Trump is my friend and I am convinced he is also not interested in this,' Xi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet industry bodies on June 11 for pre-Budget consultation

The finance ministry has indicated that it would be not be making major changes in the allocations earmarked for different ministries and departments in the interim Budget. (Representational Image)

GDP growth may accelerate to 7.2 per cent in FY20: Report

Regulatory actions proposed by the RBI to tackle the liquidity problems, and the asset liability mismatches will lead to the dip in loan growth by the companies, the report said.

World food prices up in May: Food and Agriculture Organization

RBI sets new stressed assets norms

Reserve Bank of India

Industry should not rely on subsidies: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham