Business Economy 08 Apr 2022 RBI leaves benchmark ...
Business, Economy

RBI leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4%

REUTERS
Published Apr 8, 2022, 11:10 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 1:15 pm IST
Das said the MPC voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged and to retain an 'accommodative' monetary policy stance
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI Photo)
 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India kept its key lending rate at a record low on Friday, as expected, as it sought to support economic growth even as inflation edged higher in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The monetary policy committee held the lending rate, or the repo rate, at 4%. The reverse repo rate, or the key borrowing rate, was also kept unchanged at 3.35%.

 

"The conflict in Europe has the potential to derail the global economy caught in the crosscurrent of multiple headwinds. Our approach needs to be cautious, but proactive in mitigating the adverse impact on India's growth and inflation," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The central bank, however, said it would restore the width of the liquidity adjustment facility corridor to 50 basis points, which was seen as a first step to move away from the ultra loose monetary policy embraced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RBI said the floor of the corridor would be the standing deposit facility rate, which was set at 3.75%, and the marginal standing facility rate at 4.25% will be the upper bound with the repo rate in between the two.

 

"The hawkish turn by the RBI was warranted and it is likely that central bank will change its stance to neutral in the coming policy (meeting) followed by a repo rate hike sooner than earlier expected," said Sakshi Gupta, senior economist at HDFC Bank.

Reflecting growing uncertainties, the RBI raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 5.7%, 120 basis points above its forecast in February, and cut its economic growth forecast to 7.2% for 2022/23 from 7.8% earlier.

Das said RBI will gradually withdraw system liquidity over a multi-year timeframe beginning this year but will do it in a non-disruptive manner. He said economic activity is barely above pre-pandemic levels but continues to steadily recover.

 

All but six of 50 respondents polled by Reuters between March 29-April 5 forecast no change in the repo rate on Friday. Thirty-two expected rates to still be unchanged by end-June. read more

Das said the MPC voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged and to retain an 'accommodative' monetary policy stance.

Inflation has held above the RBI's 6% upper threshold so far this year, casting doubt on its current strategy of keeping rates low to bolster growth even as some other central banks are already raising borrowing costs to tamp down price pressures.

 

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield jumped to 7.02 %, while the rupee strengthened against the dollar to 75.85. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was mostly unchanged at 17,651, as of 0541 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was flat at 59,008.89.

Das also said that banks' held-to-maturity limit in debt has been increased to 23% from the current 22% until end-March 2023.

Traders have been closely watching for any measures to support the bond market in absorbing the government's record $14.31 trillion borrowing programme.

 

"Amid inability to explicitly support the government borrowing program, the RBI enhanced the held-to-maturity limit by 100 bps, which could calm the bond markets despite a sharp increase in inflation forecast," said Garima Kapoor, economist institutional equities at Elara Capital

...
Tags: rbi repo rate, reverse repo rate, monetary policy committee (mpc)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

These are the first direct flights between Australia and south India by any airline, cutting almost three hours off the current fastest trip between Bengaluru and Sydney. (Representational image: DC)

Qantas to start first Sydney-Bengaluru flight from September

The conglomerate's launch of Tata Neu comes at a time when e-commerce has grown exponentially in India with the coronavirus pandemic accelerating online purchases of products. (Representational Image/ Pexels)

Tata group launches super app Tata Neu

Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively (PTI)

Another hike in fuel prices; Petrol up by Rs 9.20 after 13 revisions in 15 days

This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase stands at Rs 8.40 per litre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

EPFO to take call on interest rate for 2021-22 in March

EPFO's apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustee will take a call on the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2021-22 in its meeting next month. (DC file photo)

GST collection up 18 per cent at over Rs 1.33 lakh crore in Feb

The revenues for February 2022 are 18 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

I-T returns can be updated in two years to correct any errors

This is meant to reduce litigation, but will not provide additional refund. (Representational image: PTI)

India exports rise to record high of USD 418 bn in FY22

India's merchandise exports had breached the targeted USD 400 billion mark on March 23 this year. (PTI Photo)

Moody's ups India's growth forecast to 9.5% for 2022; flags high oil prices

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday raised India's growth forecast to 9.5 per cent for the calendar year 2022 and to 8.4 per cent for the coming fiscal beginning April 1. (Representational Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->