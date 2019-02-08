search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Krunal Pandya has already picked up three wickets so far. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd T20: Krunal Pandya on fire as Williamson departs
 
Business, Economy

Only 1.5 lakh persons declared income above Rs 1 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 8, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Above 1.5 lakh persons have declared their annual income over Rs 1 crore till now during in the assessment year 2018-19: Sushil Chandra
Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Sushil Chandra. (Photo: PTI)
 Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Sushil Chandra. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Above 1.5 lakh persons have declared their annual income over Rs 1 crore till now during in the assessment year 2018-19, the assessment per cent went up by 69 per cent from AY2014-15, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Sushil Chandra said on Thursday, he also pointed out that the number was still below par for a vast and fast-growing economy like India.

“The department is detecting under-declaration of income through an analysis of consumption patterns,” Chandra said at a conference organised by Assocham. Mr Chandra further added, many of the people with income above Rs 1 crore were salaried, but many firms or associations did not report income above the limit. This was not matching with the expenditure patterns that were being reported in the economy.

 

Between April and January this year, only a mere amount of Rs 6.31 crore income tax returns have been filed, and that is 37 per cent higher in comparison to the corresponding period last fiscal. Out of that, 95 lakh taxpayers have filed returns for the first time, Chandra said. In FY18, the ITD had added that there were 1.06 crore new taxpayers, but it targeted 1.25 crore additional new filers for the current fiscal.

...
Tags: cbdt, sushil chandra, assessment year, taxpayers, financial year
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Left to Right: Mr. Amitoj Arya, Executive Director (TMT Advisory), Ernst & Young, Mr. Vikram Deshpande, VP & Head, WiFi Business & Alliances, Bharti Airtel, Mr. Purushottam Kaushik, Head - Strategy & Special Initiatives, L&T Smart World and Communications, Dr. Neena Pahuja, Director General, ERNET India, MeitY, Shri R. K. Singh, Director (Operation & Planning), BBNL, Mr. Satish Mittal, India Head of Express WiFi by Facebook, Mr. Shashi Dharan, Managing Director, Bharat Exhibitions.

Wifi India Summit 2019 Delibrates on the Business Vase for Public WiFi

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

Govt to provide more funds for Ayushman Bharat next year: Goyal

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: PTI)

RBI to cut rates again before elections, but no more: report

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
 

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install immediately.
 

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

British teenager Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in 2017. The 14-year-old had apparently taken her own life, and her Instagram account reportedly revealed she followed accounts related to depression and suicide.
 

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

Woody Allen has filed a $68 million suit against Amazon for breach of contract, accusing the streaming giant of canceling a film deal because of a "baseless" decades-old allegation that he sexually abused his daughter.
 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd T20: Krunal Pandya on fire as Williamson departs

Krunal Pandya has already picked up three wickets so far. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Govt to provide more funds for Ayushman Bharat next year: Goyal

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

RBI to cut rates again before elections, but no more: report

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: PTI)

ECB route opened for funding insolvency cases

It's a well-regulated process and only those companies that have been identified under the resolution process will be able to tap this route, he said.

Rate cycle reversing, but banks may go slow on interest cut

The MPC also changed its stance from calibrated tightening to neutral and lowered its inflation forecast sharply, thereby opening room for another rate cut in the April policy.

Credit flow to NBFCs to go up

The NBFCs also hope that the repo rate reduction will be transmitted by the banks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham