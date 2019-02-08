search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma departed after scoring his 16th T20I fifty. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd T20: Rohit Sharma departs after scoring 50
 
Business, Economy

No new taxes in Tamil Nadu budget for 2019-20

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
The government proposed a revenue deficit estimated at around Rs 14,300 crore.
The per capita income of the state has increased from Rs 1.03 lakh in 2011-12 to Rs 1.42 lakh in 2017-18 in real terms.
 The per capita income of the state has increased from Rs 1.03 lakh in 2011-12 to Rs 1.42 lakh in 2017-18 in real terms.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday proposed no new taxes in the state budget for the financial year 2019-20 and an assurance that the revenue deficit will come down in the coming years.

In the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio, the government proposed a revenue deficit estimated at around Rs 14,300 crore.

 

Despite the 'adverse' impact of 'reduced' inter-se share in devolution due to 14th Finance Commission recommendations, the state could implement the Ujjawal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme and pay revision, he said.

The growth in State's Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) in 2017-18 was 9.07 per cent and this was expected to exceed 14 per cent during the current fiscal.

"Due to the positive trends in tax receipts, the revenue deficit for the year 2019-20 is expected to come down to Rs 14,315 crore as against the projected revenue deficit of Rs 19,319 crore in Revised Estimates 2018-19," he said.

"With higher SOTR growth, coupled with the phasing out of the impact of UDAY and pay revision, the state expects to bring down the revenue deficit in the coming years," Panneerselvam said.

The per capita income of the state has increased from Rs 1.03 lakh in 2011-12 to Rs 1.42 lakh in 2017-18 in real terms, he added.

The government also announced a number of initiatives in various sectors including implementing a Rs 2,000 crore comprehensive parking management project in Chennai city.

It will have underground parking facilities, multilevel parking facilities and on-lane smart parking to accommodate two lakh four-wheelers and an equal number of two-wheelers, Panneerselvam said.

The government will take up construction of one lakh concrete houses to replace huts damaged in the Gaja cyclone in November last year, at an estimated Rs 1,700 crore with a central share of Rs 720 crore.

For the farm sector, the government said it will during 2019-20, notify more crops and expand the coverage under crop insurance.

"Further, cloud burst and natural fire will also be included in localised calamities in addition to hailstorm, landslide and inundation," among others, Panneerselvam said.

On the ambitious Athikadavu-Avinashi water scheme, he said the government will commence it "soon," adding, a sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been provided in the next year's Budget estimates for the purpose.

A comprehensive solid waste management project and a housing scheme for urban poor to construct 38,000 tenements for Chennai were also proposed by Panneerselvam.

On the energy front, the state-run TANGEDCO will be establishing floating solar power projects in Theni, Salem and Erdoe with a capacity of 250 MW at an estimated Rs 1,125 crore, he said.

The recently unveiled Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Policy 2019 will increase the solar power generation capacity to 9,000 MW by 2023, the deputy chief minister said.

Touching upon the Chennai Metro Rail, he said Phase-I of the project covering two corridors running to 45 km will be fully commissioned by this month while its extension was expected to be on stream next June.

Feasibility study was being taken up for the extension of Metro rail line from Meenambakkam Airport to Kilambakkam metro bus terminus in the southern suburbs, he added.

In the tourism sector, the government will launch a 'massive' promotion project by identifying specific circuits for western, Asian and domestic tourists with quality amenities and infrastructure.

Tourism-centric infrastructure like logistics and hotels will be upgraded under the Private-Public-Partnership mode, Panneerselvam informed.

Talking about liquor sales, Panneerselvam mentioned that the number of retail Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IFML) shops run by Tamil Nadu Marketing State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has been reduced from 7,896 to 5,198.

It may be recalled that closure of liquor shops in a phased manner was the AIADMK's poll promise in the 2016 Assembly elections.

Incidentally, sale of liquor through such state-run outlets is a huge revenue grosser for the government.

The government will procure 2,000 new electric buses, besides 12,000 new BS-VI vehicles, at an outlay of Rs 5,890 crore with KfW loan assistance, he said.

The government will introduce 2,000 BS-VI buses in the state, besides rolling out 500 electric vehicles in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, in the first phase.

...
Tags: budget 2019-20, tax, tamil nadu, o panneerselvam, revenue, deficit, revenue deficit
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Business

The company exported 12,363 vehicles during the latest quarter, as compared to 11,426 units in the year-ago period, up 8 per cent.. (Photo: File)

M&M Q3 standalone PAT down 11.44 per cent to Rs 1,076.81 cr

Amid the cash crunch, the airline is making delayed payment of salaries to many of its staff.

Jet Airways board meet on Feb 14 to approve Dec quarter results

Eicher Motors slipped over 2.5 per cent. (Photo: File)

Sensex goes down by 248 points, Nifty crashes by 74 points

Total revenue from operations, however, rose 4.36 per cent to Rs 77,582.71 crore as compared to Rs 74,337.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Motors shares crack 29.5 per cent on biggest quarterly loss



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi for 'Answer Of The Season' on 'Koffee With Karan 6': Reports

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
 

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install immediately.
 

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

British teenager Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in 2017. The 14-year-old had apparently taken her own life, and her Instagram account reportedly revealed she followed accounts related to depression and suicide.
 

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

Woody Allen has filed a $68 million suit against Amazon for breach of contract, accusing the streaming giant of canceling a film deal because of a "baseless" decades-old allegation that he sexually abused his daughter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Only 1.5 lakh persons declared income above Rs 1 crore

Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Sushil Chandra. (Photo: PTI)

Govt to provide more funds for Ayushman Bharat next year: Goyal

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

RBI to cut rates again before elections, but no more: report

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: PTI)

ECB route opened for funding insolvency cases

It's a well-regulated process and only those companies that have been identified under the resolution process will be able to tap this route, he said.

Rate cycle reversing, but banks may go slow on interest cut

The MPC also changed its stance from calibrated tightening to neutral and lowered its inflation forecast sharply, thereby opening room for another rate cut in the April policy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham