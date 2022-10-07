  
Business Economy 07 Oct 2022 RBI to soon launch e ...
Business, Economy

RBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for limited use

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 7, 2022, 5:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2022, 5:47 pm IST
RBI will continue to communicate about the specific features and benefits of e-rupee, from time to time. (Representational Image/DC)
 RBI will continue to communicate about the specific features and benefits of e-rupee, from time to time. (Representational Image/DC)

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank on Friday said it will soon commence the pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases as it tests digital currency in India.

"As the extent and scope of such pilot launches expand, RBI will continue to communicate about the specific features and benefits of e-rupee, from time to time," the central bank said in a concept note on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

The concept note also discusses key considerations such as technology and design choices, possible uses of the digital rupee, and issuance mechanisms, among others.

It examines the implications of the introduction of CBDC on the banking system, monetary policy, and financial stability, and analyses privacy issues.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), digital currency, central bank digital currency, e-rupee, india


Related Stories

India's digital currency to debut by early 2023
RBI working on digital currency, pilot projects likely in near future: Dy Governor

Latest From Business

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting with Revenue generating department officials at the camp office on Thursday. (Photo by arrangement)

AP surpasses national average in GST collections, committee to study tax processes

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the silver jubilee function of Quality Council of India, at Ambedkar Centre in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Piyush Goyal asks industry to follow global quality standards

Rupee opened on a positive note at 81.52, then pared all the gains to settle at an all-time low of 81.94 against the American currency. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee falls 32 paise to close at all-time low of 81.94 against US dollar

Three-fourths of the production at the new factory will be used for exports. (DC Image)

Schneider Electric invests Rs 300 crore to set up second factory in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI hike interest rates, loan EMIs to shoot up

RBI hiked interest rate by 50 basis points on Friday. (Image: PTI)

Salaries in India likely to rise by 10.4 pc in 2023: Aon Survey

Remunerations in India are expected to increase by 10.4 per cent in 2023, compared to an actual increase of 10.6 per cent to date in 2022. (DC Image)

Ashada jinx hits Hyderabad property registrations in July

Homes in the price band of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh constituted 56 per cent in July 2022, which is an increase from a share of 34 per cent in July 2021. — Representational Image/DC

Housing prices up 5% in June quarter

Representational Image.

Inflation rises to 7 pc in August; RBI may hike interest rate again later this month

On an annual basis, the rate of price rise was in excess of 10 per cent in the case of vegetables, spices, footwear, and 'fuel and light'. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->