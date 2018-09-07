search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| Eng vs Ind 5th Test Day 1: Hosts in strong position despite Jennings dismissal
 
Business, Economy

Current account deficit eases marginally to 2.4 pc of GDP in Q1 FY2019: RBI

PTI
Published Sep 7, 2018, 6:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 6:15 pm IST
In value terms, the CAD was higher at USD 15.8 billion in April-June this year.
India's current account deficit (CAD) as a percentage of GDP declined marginally to 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 against 2.5 per cent in the year-ago period, the RBI data released Friday showed.
 India's current account deficit (CAD) as a percentage of GDP declined marginally to 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 against 2.5 per cent in the year-ago period, the RBI data released Friday showed.

Mumbai: India's current account deficit (CAD) as a percentage of GDP declined marginally to 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 against 2.5 per cent in the year-ago period, the RBI data released Friday showed.

In value terms, the CAD was higher at USD 15.8 billion in April-June this year as against USD 15 billion in the same quarter of 2017-18 mainly due to a higher trade deficit. "India's current account deficit (CAD) stood at USD 15.8 billion (2.4 per cent of GDP) in Q1 of 2018-19 as compared with USD 15 billion (2.5 per cent of GDP) in Q1 of 2017-18," the RBI said on Developments in India's Balance of Payments (BoP).

 

The Indian currency is declining against the US dollar due to global factors as well as concerns on higher trade deficit on account of sustained high crude oil prices. According to the data, net services receipts increased by 2.1 per cent year-on-year mainly on the back of a rise in net earnings from software and financial services.

"Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to USD 18.8 billion, increasing by 16.9 per cent from their level a year ago," the central bank said.

The data on BoP also revealed that net foreign direct investment at USD 9.7 billion in the first quarter of 2018-19 was higher than USD 7.1 billion in the year-ago period. However, portfolio investment recorded net outflow of USD 8.1 billion in the first quarter of 2018-19 as compared with an inflow of USD 12.5 billion in the year-ago period – on account of net sales in both the debt and equity markets, the RBI added.

Net receipts on account of non-resident deposits amounted to USD 3.5 billion in April-June, 2018-19, as compared with USD 1.2 billion a year ago. There was a depletion of USD 11.3 billion of the foreign exchange reserves (on BoP basis) in the first quarter as against an accretion of USD 11.4 billion in the year-ago period.

Tags: current account deficit, reserve bank of india, balance of payments, indian currency, us dollar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in a film.
 

Aishwarya gave Abhishek practical acting advice during 1st film and it’s hilarious

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke.’
 

People who fast between meals may live longer and healthier lives: study

It is actually fasting as opposed to frequent snacking that has an impact on metabolism (Photo: AFP)
 

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

Looking at the significance of sleep in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, Sumnox sounds like a weird yet handy device.
 

Flipkart aims over 30 per cent phone sales this festive season

Online sales is about 39 per cent in the country, which is the highest so far.
 

14 makeup tips that will save your time

If you're running behind, stick to the basics when applying makeup.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI fines Union Bank Rs 1 crore for delay in fraud detection, reporting

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a Rs 1 crore penalty on Union Bank of India for failing to detect and report fraud on time.

State Bank of India says Anshula Kant appointed MD

Top lender State Bank of India said on Friday that the government had appointed Anshula Kant as the bank’s managing director.

RBI defends 72 rupee per dollar mark strongly: dealers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened heavily in the foreign exchange market on Friday, mounting a formidable defence of the 72 rupee to the dollar mark in a reversal of its light-handed approach in the last few weeks, dealers said.

Airtel Payments Bank enables card-less cash withdrawal at ATMs

Airtel Payment Bank, India's first payments bank, has announced that its customers can now make card-less cash withdrawals at over 100,000 ATMs across India.

Govt makes Jan Dhan Yojana open-ended scheme, doubles overdraft limit

To make the scheme more attractive, the government has decided to double the overdraft facility from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham