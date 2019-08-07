Business Economy 07 Aug 2019 Centre promises all ...
Business, Economy

Centre promises all help to MSMEs and related stakeholders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Aug 7, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 3:13 am IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari met representatives from various MSME sectors on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: After consultations with representatives of micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) and related stakeholders, the government has committed to look into all issues faced by them, including compliance-related issues.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari met representatives from various MSME sectors on Tuesday.

 

“We have received major sectoral concerns by the MSME representatives and we ensured them to look into all their issues related to access to credit, banks’ reluctance to lend without collateral security, soaring compliance costs, and issues related to GST refunds among others,” said a government source, adding, “The government is committed to look into all issues, including the compliance-related requirements of MSMEs and their stakeholders across all ministries.”

In the meeting, MSMEs are learnt to have pitched for creation of special industrial clusters across India to produce import-substitution items.

Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President, the Chamber of Indian MSMEs, said the FM suggested having dedicated days at banks for handling MSME loan proposals.

Tags: msme, finance minister nirmala sitharaman, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


