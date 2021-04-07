Business Economy 07 Apr 2021 RBI targets 5.2 per ...
Business, Economy

RBI targets 5.2 per cent retail inflation for first half of FY22, repo rate unchanged

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2021, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2021, 12:23 pm IST
Earlier, the central bank had projected retail inflation at 5.2 per cent for the 2021 March quarter
Going forward, the food inflation trajectory will critically depend on the temporal and special progress of southwest monsoon in the 2021 season, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. (PTI file photo)
 Going forward, the food inflation trajectory will critically depend on the temporal and special progress of southwest monsoon in the 2021 season, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. (PTI file photo)

Mumbai: Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it expects retail inflation at 5.2 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal and revised downwards the target to 5 per cent for the quarter ended March.

While headline inflation at 5 per cent in Feb 2021 remains within the tolerance band, some underline constituents are testing the upper tolerance level. Going forward, the food inflation trajectory will critically depend on the temporal and special progress of southwest monsoon in the 2021 season, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday while announcing the first monetary policy for the current fiscal.

 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the key repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent to support growth in the current situation.

Das said there has been some respite from the incidence of domestic taxes on petroleum products through coordinated actions by the Centre and states could provide relief on top of the recent easing of the international crude prices.

However, the combination of international commodity prices and logistics cost may push up input price pressures across manufacturing and services, he added.

"Taking into consideration all these factors, the projection for CPI inflation has been revised to 5 per cent in Q4 of FY2021; 5.2 per cent in Q1 FY2021-22; 5.2 per cent also in Q2 of FY22; 4.4 pc in Q3 and 5.1 per cent in Q4 with risks broadly balanced," Das said.

 

Earlier, the central bank had projected retail inflation at 5.2 per cent for the 2021 March quarter.

RBI has the mandate to keep inflation at 4 per cent with a bias of plus or minus 2 per cent.

...
Tags: rbi repo rate, rbi governor shaktikanta das, reserve bank of india (rbi), retail inflation, food inflation trajectory
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

With a waterfront of 20 km and 6,800 acres of land, Krishnapatnam Port has a master plan capacity of 300 MTPA and a 50-year concession. (Image credit: Twitter/@Adaniports)

Adani Ports acquires residual 25 pc stake in Krishnapatnam Port for Rs 2,800 cr

The total revenues earned for the month are 27 per cent higher than the GST collected in the same month last year, according to finance ministry data released on Thursday. (Photo: PIB)

GST mop-up hits record Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March

Sources said that the government's surprise rollback decision on small savings schemes is an attempt by the BJP to contain the fallout of the decision hitting the common man in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, Assam and other states. (Photo: PTI)

Status quo on small savings interest rate

In a jolt to savers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday had reduced interest rate by up to 1.1 per cent across various small savings schemes. (LSTV/PTI File Photo)

Government withdraws cut in rate on small savings schemes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

GST mop-up hits record Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March

The total revenues earned for the month are 27 per cent higher than the GST collected in the same month last year, according to finance ministry data released on Thursday. (Photo: PIB)

Happy Centre allows Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh to borrow Rs 7,106 crore

Representional Image

Nearly 12 million jobs added in January

In January 2021, there were 27.9 million unemployed people who were actively looking for work ( DC Image: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Indian economy to contract 10.5% this fiscal, says Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected a massive 10.5 per cent contraction of India's economy in the current financial year. (PTI Photo)

Government launches crackdown on 7,000 GST evaders, 187 arrested

After unearthing a rampant fake invoicing scam to evade goods and services tax (GST), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) amended rules making it mandatory for businesses with monthly turnover of over Rs 50 lakh to pay at least 1 per cent of their GST liability in cash from January 1. (ANI File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham