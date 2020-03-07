Business Economy 07 Mar 2020 SBI sets maximum inv ...
Business, Economy

SBI sets maximum investment limit for Yes Bank upto Rs.10,000 crore

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2020, 7:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 7:10 pm IST
SBI's board has already given 'in-principle' approval to explore investment opportunity in Yes Bank
Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

Mumbai:State Bank of India, which can pick up 49 per cent stake in crisis-hit Yes Bank under the RBI's draft scheme of reconstruction, has set a maximum investment limit of Rs 10,000 crore for the lender, its chairman Rajnish Kumar said on saturday.

Announcing a draft scheme of reconstruction for cash-starved Yes Bank on friday, RBI said the strategic investor bank will have to acquire 49 per cent stake and it cannot reduce holding to below 26 per cent before three years from the date of capital infusion.

 

Kumar said if SBI becomes the sole investor in the bank and picks up 49 per cent stake, then the immediate investment requirement would be Rs 2,450 crore.

He added that they have already set the (investment) boundary of Rs 10,000 crore. the cap of Rs 10,000 crore is based on the assumption of higher capital requirement by the bank.

Yes Bank has been struggling to raise capital. it sought to raise USD 2 billion initially during this fiscal, which was then pruned to USD 1.2 billion as it could not rope in any investor.

 Kumar said SBI has received the draft scheme of reconstruction and its investment and legal teams are doing their due diligence of the scheme.

"Once we complete our due diligence, we will go back to the RBI with our comments."
Rajnish Kumar, SBI chairman

The suggestions and comments on the scheme have to be given to the RBI by march 9, 2020, after which a final call will be taken by the central bank.

Kumar further said many potential investors have approached SBI after seeing the draft scheme of reconstruction of Yes Bank.

"For Yes Bank, people have reached out to us. These are all initial discussions. Our investment team will discuss with them and work out the possibilities," he said.

In a rare move, the RBI late on thursday (march 5) placed Yes Bank under a 30-day moratorium.

...
Tags: reserve bank, sbi bank, yes bank, sbi chairman rajnish kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

SBI carrying out due diligence of Yes Bank

Latest From Business

Representational image (AFP photo)

Coronavirus batters trade, hits exports and imports in China

Account holders wait outside Yes Bank to withdraw money, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor at ED office for questioning

Account holders gather outside Yes Bank as they try to withdraw money, in Chennai. PTI photo

SBI carrying out due diligence of Yes Bank

Representational image (PTI)

RBI's restructuring of Yes Bank could prove costly for bond holders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
 

Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

The 'Sucker' singer shared two pictures and one video on his social media platforms in which he could be seen covered in colours. (Photo: ANI)
 

Motorola Razr, the smartphone avatar of the sexy 2000s flip phone, coming on March 16

The Motorola Razr is said to have great build quality and a seamless display and hits the right notes of nostalgia
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Coronavirus batters trade, hits exports and imports in China

Representational image (AFP photo)

Travel agencies in India could lose $500m over China virus outbreak

People wearing protective face masks ride a public bus in Hong Kong, Sunday. AP photo

Highlights of RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20

Reserve Bank of India.

Indian economic growth slows, with coronavirus impact to come

In the December quarter, private investment grew 5.9 per cent, up from 5.6 per cent in the previous quarter.

RBI has many other tools to revive growth, not just interest rates: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham