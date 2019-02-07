search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

RBI MPC may change policy stance to neutral this week: experts

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Today's policy statement from the RBI will mark first under Governor Das, who took office nearly a week after the last policy meet.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File | PTI)
 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is likely to change its policy stance to neutral in its meeting this week on low inflation footprint but would refrain from cutting interest rates due to fiscal challenges and rising crude oil prices, experts said.

The bimonthly meeting of the MPC is scheduled from February 5 to 7. It would be the first MPC meeting under RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who took charge in December 2018 following sudden exit of Urjit Patel.

 

Bank of Baroda Chief Economist Sameer Narang observed that the MPC may change its monetary stance to neutral on February 7 from calibrated tightening'. 

Retail inflation during the October-December quarter stood at 2.6 per cent against RBI's projected trajectory of 3.8 per cent. 

"Given the significant undershoot and now the narrative of a global slowdown, CPI inflation is expected to remain below the RBI's target of 4 per cent in 2018-19. "This gives RBI a room to change its monetary policy stance. However, the elevated level of core components such as health, education, household and personal goods suggests that room to cut rates is limited for now," Narang said. 

A research report of DBS Economics said it would be a "tricky monetary policy path for RBI" as the government projected fiscal slippage in the Budget.

"The combination of fiscal challenges and rising oil prices makes the RBI's policy path a tricky one this year. "Growth has largely bottomed out, but India has yet to benefit from the synchronised pick-up in global demand. In this light, we expect the monetary policy committee to turn hawkish, but not enough for the balance to tip towards a rate hike this week," it said. 

Sanjay Chamria, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Magma Fincorp, believes that Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his Budget speech has "set the stage for a rate cut by the RBI". 

In its December monetary policy review, the RBI had kept interest rates unchanged but held out a promise to cut them if the upside risks to the inflation do not materialise. 

Having raised rates twice this fiscal, the central bank retained its 'calibrated tightening' policy stance.

The government has mandated the RBI to contain retail (CPI) inflation at 4 per cent (+,- 2 per cent). 

Continued decline in food prices pulled down retail inflation to an 18-month low of 2.19 per cent in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to address customary post Budget meeting of the central board of Reserve Bank of India on February 9 and highlight the key points of interim Budget. 

...
Tags: shaktikanta das, rbi, mpc, inflation, repo rate, rbi governor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Tax expenses of the merger entity shot up to Rs 1,999 crore during Q3 of fiscal 2018-19 over Rs 45.4 crore in the July-September period.

Vodafone Idea's loss in Q3 mounts to Rs 4,974 crore

Till 28th January 2019, benefits have been given to 1.29 lakh establishments covering 1.05 crore beneficiaries under this scheme.

Over 15 cr Mudra loans sanctioned till Jan 25, Labour Minister informs Rajya Sabha

International Brent crude oil futures were down by 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, at USD 62.43 per barrel.

Oil falls as US maintains record output, inventories climb

Apple’s stock has risen about 13 per cent since its quarterly earnings report on Jan 29.

Scoot over Microsoft: Apple again the most valuable US company



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

Apple seems to limit the spread of older firmware on its iOS devices in an attempt to keep iPhone and iPad users secure.
 

Apple accused of blocking old iPhone chargers?

Monica, the complainant, accused the company of releasing iOS updates for the iPhone which were "specifically designed and programmed to reject, starting on November of 2016, old iPhone chargers from properly charging the iPhones."
 

Joshua Trump’s power nap during State of the Union address goes viral

Seated two seats up from First Lady Melania Trump, middle school student from Delaware Joshua Trump, not related to the US President, nodded of midway through the State of the Union address. (Photo: AFP)
 

New Zealand vs India 1st T20: MS Dhoni creates forgettable record after heavy defeat

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman top-scored for the visitors following a knock of 39 runs from 31 balls, but ended up on the losing side. (Photo: AP)
 

Expensive phones ahead? India to tax mobile touch panel imports

Samsung had written to the federal government saying it would not make two of its high-end models in India because of the new tariff.
 

Apple passes Microsoft again to be the most valuable US company

Apple’s stock has risen about 13 per cent since its quarterly earnings report on Jan. 29.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Over 15 cr Mudra loans sanctioned till Jan 25, Labour Minister informs Rajya Sabha

Till 28th January 2019, benefits have been given to 1.29 lakh establishments covering 1.05 crore beneficiaries under this scheme.

Banks need Rs 20 lakh crore fresh deposits to meet credit demand

Traditionally, banks have utilised their excess SLR in the initial period of credit revival.

Bimal Jalan panel to meet in Feb-end to study fund transfer models

RBI's Central Board will meet on Feb 18 to consider the audited results for Jul-Dec.

RBI board meeting deferred to February 18

The board will take a view based on the central bank's first six months of audited earnings and finalise interim dividend transfer.

PSUs borrowings must be included in govt debts, be aided by the sovereign guarantee

PSUs are can borrow to run their businesses and it is no one’s case that they shouldn’t leverage their balance sheets. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham