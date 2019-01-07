search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

RBI expected to pay govt up to USD 5.8 billion interim dividend: sources

REUTERS
Published Jan 7, 2019, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 1:38 pm IST
The govt and RBI have now appointed a panel to look into the issue around the sharing of the RBI’s reserves.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File | PTI)
 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), having changed management last month following a clash with the government, is likely to transfer an interim dividend of 300-400 billion rupees ($4.32 billion-$5.8 billion) to the government by March, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The dividend could help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration bridge a widening budget deficit following a drop in tax collections, and would come after the government pushed the RBI for the additional funds ahead of a national election due by May.

 

Former finance ministry official Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the new governor of the RBI, following resignation of Urjit Patel last month amid tensions over the dividend payout and other issues.

The government and RBI have now appointed a panel to look into the issue around the sharing of the RBI’s reserves.

“We are absolutely sure that an interim dividend of more than 300 billion rupees would be paid before March end,” one of the sources told Reuters.

The RBI did not respond to an email seeking comment, while the Finance Ministry declined to comment.

The funds are crucial to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of the GDP for the financial year ending in March, as the government’s revenue shortfall may be as high as 1 trillion rupees, according to two finance ministry officials who declined to be named.

The RBI could make a final decision on the dividend by the time Jaitley presents the government’s budget on Feb 1, the sources said.

...
Tags: rbi, interim dividend, shaktikanta das, msme, fund
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

Marking the fifth year in India, Xiaomi has five exciting surprises during this week for their Mi Fans.
 

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

The tech show at Las Vegas swings into action. The current week will see a plethora of companies showing off their latest gadget inventory and the best innovations for the upcoming year ahead.
 

New Wagon R 2019 vs Santro vs Tiago vs GO vs Celerio: spec comparison

The WagonR is longer and taller than the Santro, but the Hyundai is wider.
 

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

The Consumer Technology Association expects nearly 37 million Amazon Echoes, Google Homes and other smart speakers to be sold this year in the US, a 5 percent increase from a year ago. Meanwhile, more than 29 million smart doorbells, thermostats and switches are expected to be sold, a 23 percent increase from the previous year. (Photo: AP)
 

Underage kids get HIV, Gay dating app halts registration

Financial magazine Caixin said juveniles were heavily involved in the gay dating app, where some teenagers had even hosted livestreaming.
 

CES 2019: Huawei taps new growth with new server chipset launch

Chinese firms are also seeking to minimize the impact of a trade dispute which has seen China and the United States slap tariffs on each other’s technology imports.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Over dozen CPSEs evince interest in raising funds via debt ETF next fiscal

Finance ministry has said the public sector banks (PSBs) can also raise funds through the debt ETF route.

Fall in angel investment is a concern, says expert

Nasscom's president, R Chandrashekhar. (Photo: DC)

GST collection drops to Rs 94,726 cr in December

The government has settled Rs 18,409 crore to CGST and Rs 14,793 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

RBI vs Govt in 2018: A 'husband-wife' relation that turned stormy

The government wanted the RBI to align its PCA framework with global norms, which recognises only slippage on capital to risk weighted assets ratio.

Solution to angel tax issue soon, says Suresh Prabhu

Union commerce minister Suresh Prabhu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham