search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Rupee crashes below 72-mark for the first time ever against US dollar

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows.
The Indian rupee on Thursday crashed below the 72-level for the first time ever on persistent global headwinds and concerns on macroeconomic front. (Photo: DC)
 The Indian rupee on Thursday crashed below the 72-level for the first time ever on persistent global headwinds and concerns on macroeconomic front. (Photo: DC)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday crashed below the 72-level for the first time ever on persistent global headwinds and concerns on macroeconomic front.

The domestic currency was quoted 37 paise lower at 72.12 against the US dollar in afternoon trade. Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and widening current account deficit in the wake of soaring crude oil prices.

 

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened higher at 71.67 a dollar against its previous record closing of 71.75, but failed to sustain initial strength and fell back to breach the 72-mark. The rupee's unabated fall continued for the sixth straight session Wednesday, hitting yet another closing low of 71.75, down 17 paise against the US currency.

On Wednesday, the domestic unit plummeted to a historic low of 71.97 a dollar in intraday trade before finding some respite. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday attributed the fall in rupee to global factors and stressed that the domestic unit was better off as compared to other currencies.

Forex dealers said besides strong demand for the American currency from importers, concerns of fears of rising fiscal deficit and capital outflows mainly weighed on the domestic currency. Moreover, weakness in emerging currencies overseas against the dollar too weighed on the domestic currency, they added.

Meanwhile, international Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to USD 77 per barrel. A fall in crude prices is seen as positive for India, which imports most of its oil requirements, traders said. The BSE Sensex too entered the negative zone by falling 61.11 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 37,957.20 points in afternoon trade.

Tags: indian rupee, us dollar, foreign exchange, rupee depreciation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 6.1 Plus review: Premium Android One, affordable price

The Nokia 6.1 Plus retails at a price of Rs 15,999.
 

Vivo V11 Pro first impressions: Tiny notch, big ambitions

At Rs 30,000, the Vivo V11 Pro seems to be a very impressive package, with never before seen features in this segment.
 

Twitter rips apart Ravi Shastri over press conference remarks on Kohli's Team India

"Last three years, we won nine matches overseas and three series. I can’t see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years who’ve had that kind of run in such a short time. And you’ve had some great players in those series,” said India head coach Ravi Shastri during the press conference on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman furious about not being offered a seat while breastfeeding child on train

She said that while she felt silly asking for a place, many commuters saw her struggling as they made eye contact and even smiled at her but didn’t offer their seat (Photo: Instagram)
 

All’s not well? Indian players unhappy with Kohli-Shastri’s changing and chopping

What is clear is that there needs to be more clarity and cohesion, amongst the players and the team management. (Photo: AP)
 

Anushka Sharma gets trolled by MKBHD on Pixel 2 XL promotional Tweet

Anushka Sharma proves nothing can beat an iPhone when it comes to'flaunt-ability.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rupee pares gains, slips 7 paise to reach 71.82 against US dollar

The rupee pared initial gains to fall 7 paise to 71.82 against the US currency in late morning deals on Thursday on bouts of dollar demand from banks and importers. (Photo: DC)

Rupee falls for 6th day in a row, hits closing low of 71.75 on macro worries

The Indian rupee's unabated fall continued for the sixth straight session Wednesday, hitting yet another closing low of 71.75, down 17 paise against the US currency as surging oil prices and weak trend in emerging market currencies weighed on sentiments.

Nation moving towards becoming a 'banana republic': Sena on Rupee fall

The country is moving towards becoming a

India's Aug services sector activity falls from 21-month peak: PMI

Input cost inflation in the service sector accelerated to the sharpest since November 2017, fuelled by higher oil-related prices. (Representational image)

FPI rules: NRIs can invest 5 per cent in Indian securities

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham