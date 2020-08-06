135th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,967,700

56,626

Recovered

1,329,026

45,540

Deaths

40,772

919

Maharashtra46826530552116476 Tamil Nadu2734602148154461 Andhra Pradesh1864611043541681 Karnataka151449746792804 Delhi1402321261164044 Uttar Pradesh104388605581857 West Bengal83800589621846 Telangana7095850814576 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Business Economy 06 Aug 2020 RBI increases gold l ...
Business, Economy

RBI increases gold loan-to-value ratio to 90%, interest rates unchanged

PTI
Published Aug 6, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Monetary Policy Committee after three days of deliberations voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent
RBI keeps interest rates on hold; raises limit for gold loans. (PTI Photo)
 RBI keeps interest rates on hold; raises limit for gold loans. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept interest rates unchanged to help tame inflation that in recent times had surged past 6 per cent mark, and said that the economy is in an extremely weak condition following the pandemic.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also raised the loan-to-value ratio for gold loans to 90 per cent from 75 per cent to mitigate the Covid-19 impact on households.

 

The central bank allowed lenders to restructure corporate and MSME loans that can be availed against gold ornaments and jewellery.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday raised the loan-to-value ratio for gold loans to 90 per cent from 75 per cent to mitigate the Covid-19 impact on households.

 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday raised the loan-to-value ratio for gold loans to 90 per cent from 75 per cent to mitigate the Covid-19 impact on households.

 

After cutting interest rates by 115 basis points since February, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) after three days of deliberations voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent.

 

The MPC also decided to "continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary to revive growth, mitigate the impact of COVID-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within the target" zone, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook and extremely weak state of the economy in the midst of an unprecedented shock from the ongoing pandemic, the MPC decided to keep the policy rate on hold," he added.

Das said the central bank would remain "watchful for a durable reduction in inflation to use the available space to support the revival of the economy."

 

While, economic activity had started to recover from the lows of April-May, a surge in fresh infections have forced re-clamping of lockdowns in several cities and states to "level-off" various high-frequency indicators.

The six-member MPC saw upside risks to food prices and elevated headline inflation during July-September, which would ease in the second half of the 2020-21 fiscal.

It forecasts a contraction in real GDP growth for the April 2020 to March 2021 fiscal.

"Real GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative," Das said.

 

Keeping interest rates unchanged will help achieve the medium-term target of consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent with a band of +/-2 per cent while supporting growth, RBI said.

Das announced a Rs 10,000 crore additional special liquidity facility for the housing sector and smaller non-bank finance companies (NBFCs).

To deal with economic disruptions caused by COVID-19, RBI allowed lenders to implement a resolution plan for corporate loans without change of ownership.

Also, MSME borrowers have been allowed restructuring of debt.

 

Das said limit of advance against gold ornaments and jewellery has been raised. Currently, up to 75 per cent of the value of gold ornaments and jewellery can be availed as loan for non-agriculture purposes.

"With a view to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on households, it has been decided to increase the permissible loan-to-value ratio (LTV) for such loans to 90 per cent. This relaxation shall be available till March 31, 2021," he said.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india, rbi, interest rates, indian economy, coronavirus pandemic, covid-19 crisis, central bank, msme loans, gold, rbi governor shaktikanta das
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Signage atop BSE building gets damaged in Mumbai rains. (Photo-Twitter/@ashishchauhan)

Heavy rain topples signage of Bombay Stock Exchange building

Novavax signs Covid-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Serum Institute. (AFP Photo)

Novavax announces COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Serum Institute

Oil prices struggle to hold five-month high amid pandemic worries. (AFP Photo)

Oil struggles to hold five-month high amid growing demand fears

BMW losses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns. (AFP Photo)

BMW records first loss since 2009 as pandemic hits sales



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Housing sales down 67% in April-June 2020

Housing sales fell 67 per cent at 21,294 units across nine major cities during April-June due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

India's economic recovery at risk as COVID-19 surges, dull outlook deepens: Report

India's economic outlook has worsened again as business activity slows and COVID-19 infections soar. (PTI Photo)

Real estate sentiment hit an all-time low in Apr-Jun due to pandemic, survey states

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent total economic lockdown had a big dent on sentiments and activity level in the second quarter of 2020. AFP Photo

Economic fallout from COVID-19 could push more than billion into ‘extreme poverty’

An Indian ragpicker collects reusable material from a garbage dump. Coronavirus pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty. (AP Photo)

Bad loans in banking sector may rise by Rs 5.5 lakh cr this fiscal: India Ratings

Bad loans in banking sector may rise by Rs 5.5 lakh cr this fiscal, says India Ratings. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham