RBI cuts key rate by 25 bps, changes neutral stance to accommodative

Published Jun 6, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut key lending rates by another 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent on Thursday.

In the second bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20 under Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 4:2 in favour of the rate cut.

 

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also decided to change the neutral monetary policy stance to accommodative.

Benchmark interest rate was cut by 0.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent from 6.00 per cent, a move that would result in lower cost of borrowing for the banks that are expected to pass on the benefits to individuals and corporates.

Accordingly, the reverse repo rate under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) stands adjusted to 5.50 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.00 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

