Business Economy 06 Apr 2020 Prepare plan to figh ...
Business, Economy

Prepare plan to fight covid19 economic impact on war footing: PM to Ministers

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2020, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2020, 6:22 pm IST
Each ministry should identify 10 key decisions and 10 priority areas of focus once the 21-day lockdown ends
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Union ministers to prepare a plan for their respective ministries to contain the economic impact of covid-19. (Photo- ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Union ministers to prepare a plan for their respective ministries to contain the economic impact of covid-19. (Photo- ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked Union ministers to prepare a plan for their respective ministries to contain the economic impact of covid-19 on war footing, while asserting that this crisis is an opportunity to boost the 'Make-in-India' initiative and reduce dependence on other countries.

Each ministry should identify 10 key decisions and 10 priority areas of focus once the 21-day lockdown ends, Modi said while chairing a meeting of the council of ministers, held for the first time via video-conferencing amid the country wide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

 

"Ministries should prepare a business continuity plan and be ready to fight the economic impact of covid-19 on war footing. The crisis is also an opportunity to boost Make in India and reduce dependence on other countries," Modi told the ministers, according to an official statement.

Talking about farmers and harvesting of crops, Modi asked the ministers to explore the use of innovative solutions like 'truck aggregators' on the lines of app-based cab services to connect farmers with mandis.

He again emphasised that lockdown measures and social distancing norms need to go hand in hand.

Modi said the ministers should remain in touch with state and district authorities, provide solutions to emergent problems and formulate district-level micro plans to combat coronavirus, which has infected over 4,000 people and killed at least 109.

The ministers provided feedback to the prime minister on the steps being taken to meet the challenges in tackling the impact of the pandemic.

This is perhaps the first time in the country's history that a meeting of the council of ministers or the cabinet was held virtually.

...
Tags: narendra modi, make-in-india, 21 days lockdown, coronavirus outbreak, union cabinet, union cabinet meeting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Godrej Consumers Product Ltd (GCPL) expects a shift in consumer habits. (Photo- Twitter)

FMCG major Godrej says preference for hygiene products, online sales to rise

Petrol sales shrank by 15.5 per cent and diesel demand tanked over 24 per cent in March. (Photo- PTI)

Petrol and diesel sales shrink in March as lockdown wipes demand

Airtel Payments Bank. (Photo- PTI)

Airtel Payments Bank ties up with Bharti AXA to offer insurance covering covid19

Insurers are duty-bound to settle claims if a death occurs due to covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Insurers cannot decline covid19 death claim settlement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Covid19 impact: Banks to witness spike in credit costs, non-performing assets

Bank employees wear masks as a precautionary measure following the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Ind-Ra revises IndusInd Bank's outlook to negative from stable

IndusInd Bank's outlook to negative from stable. (Photo- ANI)

Covid19 mayhem: FPIs pull out record Rs 1.1 lakh cr in March

FPIs pull out record Rs 1.1 lakh cr in March . (Photo- PTI)

UAE doubles stimulus to $70bn to combat coronavirus impact

UAE doubles stimulus to counter coronavirus impact. (PTI)

Covid19 outbreak: IMF likely to delay releasing of third tranche to Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund. (Photo- AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham