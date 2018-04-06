search on deccanchronicle.com
PNB fraud case: CBI quizzes ex-deputy governor of RBI

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2018, 6:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 6:45 pm IST
The officials said he was questioned about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme.
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday questioned a former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, H R Khan, in connection with alleged bank fraud cases involving diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and relaxation of gold import policy by the erstwhile UPA government, sources said on Friday.

The officials said he was questioned about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme, which was cleared by then Finance Minister Chidambaram on May 13, 2014, barely three days before the counting of votes of the general election.

 

The central investigation agency, which is probing the alleged Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, had yesterday questioned three Chief General Managers and one General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), officials said.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




More From Economy

FICCI recommends RBI to 'find space for rate cut'

FICCI President Rashesh Shah suggested that a rate cut be facilitated in the coming quarters to spur demand and investments.

Railway catering services in trains, stations to attract 5 pc GST

The finance ministry on Friday said a 5 per cent GST will be levied on food and drinks supplied by the Indian Railways or IRCTC in trains, platforms or stations.

RBI to review feasibility of introducing digital currency

Taking cognisance of the risks associated in dealing with bitcoin and other such VCs, the RBI decided that, with immediate effect, entities regulated by it shall not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling VCs.

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.9884 against US dollar

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.9884 against the US dollar.

Govt preparing action plan to recover revenues from likes of Mallya

The government is preparing an action plan to recover revenues from high networth defaulters like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya who escaped the law and slipped out of the country.
