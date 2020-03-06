Business Economy 06 Mar 2020 First PNB, now Yes B ...
Business, Economy

First PNB, now Yes Bank: Chidambaram points to govt's 'financial ability'

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2020, 5:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2020, 5:25 pm IST
Chidambaram had earlier spoken about India's failing economy and questioned the BJP government
Congress MP P Chidambaram at parliament during the ongoing Budget session in New Delhi on friday March 6, 2020 (PTI)
 Congress MP P Chidambaram at parliament during the ongoing Budget session in New Delhi on friday March 6, 2020 (PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at the government on friday, saying its “ability to govern and regulate financial institutions stands exposed"

The comments came a day after Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capping deposit withdrawals at the bank at ₹50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

 

The bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment during the period.

For the next month, Yes Bank will be led by RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, a former chief financial officer of the State Bank of India (SBI).

“BJP has been in power for six years. Their ability to govern and regulate financial institutions stands exposed. first, it was PMC Bank now it is YES Bank. Is the government concerned at all? Can it shirk its responsibility? is there a third bank in the line?,” Chidambaram said in a tweet.

The former finance minister also wondered if the BJP-led government would confirm that the loan book of YES Bank had grown under its watch from ₹55,000 crore in FY 2014 to Rs 2,41,000 core in FY 2019.

...
Tags: chidambaram, pmc bank crisis, yes bank, sbi bank, reserve bank, ‪bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

NCLAT Order

Order dated 04.03.2020 passed by NCLAT

Representational image (ANI photo)

AGR liabilities calculated by Vodafone way below govt assessment

Representational image (PTI)

FDA to regulate sale and storage of coronavirus kits to prevent hoarding

Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from Yes Bank at Vashi in Navi Mumbai on friday, March 6, 2020(PTI photo)

Yes Bank depositors' money safe: Chief economic advisor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI will take measures to secure economy against coronavirus: Das

Representational image (Twitter photo)

India among top 15 economies to be impacted by coronavirus

Coronavirus could push world economic growth into reverse (AFP)

Budget 2020 provides 'discreet and considered' stimulus: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo:ANI)

Travel agencies in India could lose $500m over China virus outbreak

People wearing protective face masks ride a public bus in Hong Kong, Sunday. AP photo

Highlights of RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20

Reserve Bank of India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham