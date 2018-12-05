search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Reserve Bank of India keeps key policy rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 5, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
The central bank also retained the GDP growth projection for FY19 at 7.4 per cent.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel.
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent while maintaining the stance of 'calibrated tightening' of policy.

This is for the second time in a row that the central bank did not tinker with the interest rate.

 

"The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/-2 per cent, while supporting growth," RBI said.

The MPC was meeting for its fifth bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for the year 2018-19.

The central bank also retained the GDP growth projection for FY19 at 7.4 per cent.

For the first half of 2019-20, the GDP growth has been projected at 7.5 per cent.

RBI said inflation in the second half of the current fiscal is projected at 2.7-3.2 per cent.

While the decision on keeping the policy rate unchanged was unanimous, Ravindra H Dholakia voted to change the stance to neutral.

In view of the rise in digital transactions, RBI Monetary Policy Committee has decided on the implementation of an ombudsman for digital transactions, this will be notified by the end of January 2019.

...
Tags: rbi, repo rate, monetary policy commitee, policy rate, urjit patel




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Zero is about romancing life, asserts movie director Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan at Zero trailer launch.
 

Rolls-Royce Cullinan launched in India, will rival Bentley Bentayga

The Cullinan is based on the aluminium space frame architecture, called ‘The Architecture of Luxury’.
 

Scientists develop nasal spray that can help tackle chronic snoring

Sleep apnoea can also lead to heart disease if left untreated (Photo: AFP)
 

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

Consumers who purchase Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant would be eligible to get a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB memory card worth Rs 22,900 at price of Rs 4,999 after a flat discount of Rs 17,900.
 

Thane engineering student is PETA India's 2018 volunteer of the year

As an active participant of PETA India's Compassionate Citizen program, Chavan has helped with school workshops aimed at giving children aged 8 through 12 a better understanding of and appreciation for animals.
 

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

Google found certain codes within the said apps that were used to execute ad fraud techniques known as click injection or clock flooding.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI lowers inflation projection to 2.7-3.2 per cent in H2 FY19

The apex bank had projected the retail inflation to be around 3.9-4.5 per cent in the October-March period of 2018-19.

India's services sector activity in Nov sees quickest growth since July: PMI

The manufacturing and services sector rose from 53 in October to 54.5 in November. (Representational Image)

India GDP to recover in Q4 of FY19; Q3 to remain slow: Rajiv Kumar

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.(Photo: PTI)

Open borders an imperative of present times, says Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Simplified GST return forms to be rolled out from April 1: Revenue Secretary

The 2018-19 budget had estimated annual GST collection at Rs 13.48 lakh crore, which means a monthly target of Rs 1.12 lakh crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham