search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli slammed hisa 24th Test ton, whereas Rishab Pant was dismissed for 92 runs. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: Shami removes Brathwaite, Powell
 
Business, Economy

Reserve Bank of India keeps key policy rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 5, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 3:02 pm IST
RBI in its monetary policy meet in August had decided to hike the key interest rates from 6.25 pc to 6.50 pc.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The six-member Monetary Policy Commitee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, started its three-day discussions from 3rd September, 2018, for decision on key interest rates amid rising oil prices, rupee woes and inflation floating around 3.69 per cent.

The MPC was meeting for its fourth bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for the year 2018-19. Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the repo rate same at 6.50 per cent.

 

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5:1 in favour of a status quo, with only Chetan Ghate voting for a 0.25 per cent hike.

The Reserve Bank of India in its monetary policy meet in August decided to hike the key interest rates from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent. The 0.25 per cent rise in interest rates came after a prolonged period of four-and-a-half-years in June 2018.

The MPC headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel said that the recent excise duty cut by the government on petrol and diesel will help contain inflation. 

The State Bank of India's interest rate hike decision had come ahead of the RBI monetary policy announcement, it has from 1st September, 2018, raised the interest rates on fixed term deposits. The rates has been hiked to an extent of 20 basis points.

India’s wholesale inflation fell to a four-month low of 4.53 per cent in August on softening of food prices. The retail inflation too in August had fallen to 10 months low of 3.69 per cent, as per data released earlier.

The fall in wholesale and retail inflation should bring relief to the Modi government battling opposition attack over high fuel prices.

(With PTI input)

Tags: repo rate unchanged, urjit patel, monetary policy committee, rbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Denis Mukwege: Healer of DR Congo's horrific wounds becomes Nobel laureate for Peace

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers. (Photo: AP)
 

Nadia Murad: From jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Today, Murad and her friend Lamia Haji Bashar, joint recipients of the EU's 2016 Sakharov human rights prize, continue the fight for the 3,000 Yazidis who remain missing, presumed still in captivity. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XS Max falls second to the Huawei P20 Pro in camera benchmarks

The iPhone XS could do with more improvements with regards to luminance noise, zoom performance and dealing with underexposure in flash lighting.
 

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Virat Kohli breaks records as he slams 24th ton

Kohli continued to break numerous records, and his latest century was his 17th as captain of the Indian team. He now has scored four hundreds in 2018 alone. (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
 

Here’s why Siberian Huskies have blue eyes

From a broader perspective, the results underscore the power of consumer data-driven discovery in non-human species, especially dogs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prithvi Shaw and 14 other Indian batsmen who scored hundreds on Test debut

18-year-old Prithvi Shaw made a dream Test debut as he scored a hundred against West Indies on Day one of the first Test in Rajkot. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI seen raising rates again as rupee slide accelerates

RBI’s selling of dollars to stem the slide in the rupee has drained 1.5 trillion rupees from the banks since April.

Rupee crashes to all-time low of 73.81 on capital outflows, rising oil prices

The rupee on Thursday crashed to a historic low of 73.81 to the dollar due to the twin-impact of capital outflows triggered by surging US Treasury yields and crude oil prices racing to a four-year high. (Photo: DC)

Govt determined to contain IL&FS crisis to avoid any adverse impact: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the government is determined to contain the crisis at the IL&FS at the earliest so that it does not leave any adverse impact.

Chanda Kochhar: The fall of a feisty woman who broke the glass ceiling

In mid-February, a lobby group chose Chanda Kochhar, the then head of ICICI Bank, for an interactive session with the visiting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: PTI)

Sandeep Bakhshi becomes ICICI Bank MD, CEO for five years

ICICI Bank on Thursday elevated its Chief Operating Officer Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director and CEO in place of Chanda Kochhar who quit after a nine-year stint as the head of the bank.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham