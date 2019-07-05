Budget 2019: Firms with turnover of Rs 400 cr to pay lower 25 pc corporate tax

The corporate tax rate is 30 per cent at the moment.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to raise the annual turnover limit from Rs 250 crore to Rs 400 crore for availing a lower corporate tax rate of 25 per cent.

The proposal would cover 99.3 per cent of the companies operating in the country, she said while presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

She further said only 0.7 per cent of the companies will now remain outside the 25 per cent corporate tax bracket, she said.

