Union Budget 2019: 1.95 cr houses to be provided in second phase of PMAY-Gramin
Business, Economy

Union Budget 2019: 1.95 cr houses to be provided in second phase of PMAY-Gramin

ANI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
Government keeps Gaon, Garib, and Kisan at the centre of everything we do, of every programme by 2022, says Sitharaman.
Time for completion of houses under PMAY reduced from 314 days in 2015-16 to 114 days in 2017-18.
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that 1.95 crore houses will be provided to eligible beneficiaries, during 2019-20 to 2021-22 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) - Gramin.

While presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman stated that the time for completion of houses under the scheme has been reduced from 314 days in 2015-16 to 114 in 2017-18.

 

"Government keeps Gaon, Garib, and Kisan at the centre of everything we do, of every programme... By 2022, every single rural family except those who are unwilling to take the connection will have electricity and a clean cooking facility," Sitharaman said.

"In the second phase of PMAY-Gramin, 1.95 crore houses to be provided to eligible beneficiaries, during 2019-20 to 2021-22. They will have amenities such as LPG, electricity, and toilets," she said.

"Time for completion of houses under PMAY reduced from 314 days in 2015-16 to 114 days in 2017-18, enabling the scale of achievement in PMAY," she added.

...
Tags: union budget 2019, budget 2019, budget parliament, nirmala sitharaman, finance budget, economic survey 2019, pmay, houses, pmay-gramin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


