Budget 2019: Govt lower fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for FY20

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal from the earlier estimate of 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

"The fiscal deficit this year is 3.3 per cent brought down from 3.4 per cent," she said while presenting Budget for 2019-20.

While presenting interim Budget 2019-20 in February, the government had pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent.