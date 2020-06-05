73rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

226,859

8,048

Recovered

108,450

3,712

Deaths

6,363

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi250049898659 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98627104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh87622772377 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4452212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Business Economy 05 Jun 2020 No new government sc ...
Business, Economy

No new government schemes for a year, Centre cuts back amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2020, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2020, 4:20 pm IST
Schemes that are already approved for the currrent financial year will remain suspended till March 31 next year or further orders
Finance ministry has asked all ministries and departments not to initiate any new scheme in the current financial yea. (PTI Photo)
 Finance ministry has asked all ministries and departments not to initiate any new scheme in the current financial yea. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The finance ministry has asked all ministries and departments not to initiate any new scheme in the current financial year and said that there is a need to use resources prudently in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

However, funds for schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package and any other special package or announcement would be allocated, according to an office memorandum by the Department of Expenditure, which comes under the finance ministry.

 

Also, schemes that are already approved for the currrent financial year will remain suspended till March 31 next year or further orders. This would also include those schemes for which in-principle approval has been given by the department.

"It may be appreciated that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an unprecedented demand on public financial resources and a need to use resources prudently in accordance with emerging and changing priorities," the expenditure department said adding that it has been receiving many new proposals for in-principle approval from various ministries or departments.

"No new proposals for a scheme/sub-scheme should be initiated this year (2020-21) except the proposals announced under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package and any other special package/announcement," it said.

With regard to the existing ongoing schemes, the department said it has already given an interim extension till March 31, 2021, or till the date the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission come into effect, whichever is earlier.

"No funds may be released for schemes that are not in strict conformity to the instructions nor should budgetary provisions be made available by re-appropriation to such schemes," it said adding any exceptions to these guidelines would require approval of the expenditure department.

...
Tags: finance ministry, ministries, departments, new scheme, covid-19 crisis, aatmanirbhar bharat abhiyan package, covid-19 pandemic, financial resources
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit. (Photo- Atlas Website)

Atlas Cycles now only a childhood memory as factory shuts operations

SBI reports over four-fold jump in Q4 profit. (PTI Photo)

SBI Q4 profit jumps over four-fold to Rs 3,581 crore

Sun Pharma initiates phase-2 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 treatment drug. (PTI Photo)

Sun Pharma begins phase-2 trial on AQCH, a potential COVID-19 drug

Reliance Industries shares hit 52-wk high after Abu Dhabi's Mubadala deal. (AP Photo)

Reliance Industries shares hit record high after another Jio deal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

World Bank estimates 60 million people may fall into extreme poverty due to covid19

World Bank says covid19 to push 60 million into poverty; 160 billion assistance to 100 countries . (AFP Photo)

Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc

Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc. (AFP Photo)

135 million Indians may lose job due to coronavirus impact

Migrant workers from other states trying to return to their homes arrives for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad. (AP)

Bad loans in banking sector may rise by Rs 5.5 lakh cr this fiscal: India Ratings

Bad loans in banking sector may rise by Rs 5.5 lakh cr this fiscal, says India Ratings. (PTI Photo)

In first tranche of stimulus, MSMEs to get collateral-free loans to restart business

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham