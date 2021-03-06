Business Economy 05 Mar 2021 Despite Covid, Telan ...
Business, Economy

Despite Covid, Telangana registers 1.35 per cent GSDP growth in current fiscal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 6, 2021, 4:18 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2021, 4:18 am IST
The state also registered 0.61 per cent growth in per capita income
The state government has put the GSDP (gross state domestic product) at Rs 9,78,373 crore and per capita income at Rs 2,27,145. (Photo: ANI)
 The state government has put the GSDP (gross state domestic product) at Rs 9,78,373 crore and per capita income at Rs 2,27,145. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Despite the Covid-induced economic slowdown, Telangana state has "outperformed" various and registered a 1.35 per cent GSDP growth in the current fiscal 2020-21.

The state also registered 0.61 per cent growth in per capita income, according to data submitted to the Centre by the state government's Directorate of Economics and Statistics. The growth rate is better than the national average.

 

The state government has put the GSDP (gross state domestic product) at Rs 9,78,373 crore and per capita income at Rs 2,27,145. At the national level, the GDP was Rs 203.51 lakh crore last year. This year, in 2020-21, it fell to Rs195.86 lakh crore, amounting to a decrease of 3.8 per cent.

At the national level, the per capita income decreased by 4.8 per cent. It came down from Rs 1,34,186 in 2019-20 to Rs 1,27,768 in 2020-21. Telangana's per capita income on the other hand increased from Rs 2,25,756 to Rs 2,27,145.

Telangana has been registering over 12 per cent GSDP growth since its formation in 2014. This yet is the lowest-ever GSDP growth the state at 1.35 per cent in 2020-21.

 

In 2014-15, the GSDP growth was 12.02 per cent, which shot up to 14.24 per cent in 2015-16. It fell slightly to 13.92 per cent in 2016-17, maintained steady growth at 13.93 per cent in 2017-18, 13.41 per cent in 2018-19 and 13.49 per cent in 2019-20. Thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent lockdowns and the economic slowdown in 2020-21, the GSDP growth rate fell sharply to 1.35 per cent.

...
Tags: telangana registers 1.35 per cent gsdp growth, telangana registered 0.61 per cent growth, telangana growth higher than national growth, telangana growth rate
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Business

JGLS, a part of the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has jumped from the 101-150 bracket in the previous year. (Image credit : Twitter/@MPNaveenJindal)

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in the world

Companies which sought SEZ denotification include Fab City semiconductor SEZ (285 acres), Emaar Hills, Brahmani, Sanghi, Maytas Enterprises, Rudradev, Mahavir Sky Scrappers, Parsvnath Biotech SEZ, TSIIC Hardware IT SEZ, Madikonda IT SEZ, Warangal, and Hasanparthy VR Enterprises IT SEZ. — Representational image

Companies vie to shed SEZ tag for state sops in Telangana

Last month, its board had approved a proposal of setting off the lender's accumulated losses by April 1, 2021. — Representational image

IDBI to set off Rs 45,586 cr accumulated losses against balance in securities account

The top 5 sectors in which the scheme is invested in are IT, consumer discretionary, health care, financials, and industrials. — Representational image

SBI MF’s international fund to tap top S&P 500 firms



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

IT sector continues to see sequential growth in hiring in January: Report

Representational Image (AP)

Global trade recovers in December quarter

Vietnam, Uganda, China, Switzerland, Turkey and Taiwan experienced relatively better export performance (PTI)

Happy Centre allows Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh to borrow Rs 7,106 crore

Representional Image

Only the farmer bats for India as eight core sectors shrink 9.6%

Eight core sectors expanded by 2.6 per cent in July 2019 but contracted by 9.6 percent in 2020. (PTI file photo)

UK economy slips into deepest recession with record 20.4% contraction

Britain’s Finance minister Rishi Sunak said that hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will. (AP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham