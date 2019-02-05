search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

RBI likely to change stance, close on rate cut

REUTERS
Published Feb 5, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 10:53 am IST
A 25 basis point rate cut by mid-2019 is to be expected.
Two-thirds of 65 economists expected the RBI to hold the repo rate at 6.50 per cent.
 Two-thirds of 65 economists expected the RBI to hold the repo rate at 6.50 per cent.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India is likely to change its monetary policy stance to “neutral” from “calibrated tightening” on Thursday and move closer to a rate cut in April as inflation stays below the central bank’s 4 per cent target.

A softer stance would bode well for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which wants to boost lending and lift growth as it faces elections by May.

 

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is already in an election mode. In its budget on Feb 1, the government doled out cash to farmers and tax cuts to middle-class families, at the cost of a wider fiscal deficit and larger borrowing.

While two-thirds of 65 economists expected the RBI to hold the repo rate at 6.50 per cent, most respondents predicted the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) would shift its stance to neutral, according to a Reuters poll published on Jan 24. Nearly half of respondents expected a 25 basis point rate cut by mid-2019.

At Thursday’s MPC meeting - the first for RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das - it will be tough to balance desire to support economic growth with the need to contain inflationary expectations.

Some economists said Das, a seasoned bureaucrat, is likely to promote growth and aid the fragile financial sector, as inflation is comfortable at present, in December dropping to an 18-month low of 2.19 per cent.

“Given that inflation has crashed, oil prices are much lower than the peak, consumer durables and non-durables demand is slowing and global economy is slowing down, there is a definite scope for a change in stance and even a rate cut on Thursday will not be out of sync,” said Rupa Rege Nitsure, group chief economist at L&T Finance Holdings in Mumbai.

“The actual cost of borrowing is very high for the productive sector and there is heightened uncertainty about the health of the financial sector. The RBI needs to ensure the stability of the financial sector.”

FINANCE COMPANY WARINESS

Concerns about non-bank finance companies have increased since a liquidity squeeze in September and a string of defaults at a infrastructure lender IL&FS triggered massive redemption by investors.

In the past week, media claims of mismanagement at Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd - which the company denied - hit its share price.

However, for the central bank, cutting rates to support the financial sector by taking comfort from the sharply lower inflation rate might not be as simple as it sounds.

An expansionary budget could bolster consumer spending and stoke inflation. Also, policymakers are likely to be wary of a third straight miss on the fiscal deficit target, a key factor that weighs on the inflation outlook.

Re-emergence of inflationary pressures even as growth stays subdued could keep the central bank from cutting rates, some analysts said.

Radhika Rao, economist at DBS in Singapore, does not expect any cuts in 2019, given the budget and uncertainties about the outlook.

“Notwithstanding the pressures, I don’t think RBI will rush through to ease rates,” she said.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india, rate cut, repo rate, mpc, interest rate, fiscal deficit
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The second-gen Duster is expected later this year or at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Renault Duster gets android auto and Apple CarPlay

Defence budget for the first time touched the figure of Rs 3.05 crore as the government hiked it by Rs 19,873 crore from last year's allocation of Rs 2,85,423 crore.

No TA/DA for Army officers: Def Min wing issues order, backtracks after uproar

The middle class income group is happy with the huge tax planning incentive provided to them in this budget, the industry captains on the other hand are also upbeat about benefitting from enhanced disposable income of households. (Photo: file)

Industry veterans reinforces solidarity to support Budget 2019

Dr. Indu Bhushan, CEO, AB-PMJAY and NHA

Healthcare tech innovations needs robust Policy Backing: Ayushman Bharat CEO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Image comparison

The XUV300 will rival likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and upcoming Hyundai Qxi.
 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Apr-Dec fiscal deficit touches 112.4 pc of FY'19 budget target

The government has budgeted to cut the fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP or Rs 6.24 lakh crore in 2018-19, from 3.53 per cent in the previous financial year. (photo: file)

Crude oil prices bounce 0.81 per cent on global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 32, or 0.81 per cent, at Rs 3,995 per barrel in a business turnover of 3,694 lots. (photo: file)

India imposed anti-dumping duty on 99 Chinese products: Commerce Ministry

Govt has been taking continuous and sustained steps to bridge trade deficit by lowering the trade barriers for Indian exports to China.

Sugar output up 8 pc till Jan; arrears to cane farmers touch Rs 20,000 cr: ISMA

ISMA demanded that the Centre should increase the minimum ex-mill price of sugar to Rs 35-36 per kg so that the sugar mills could recover their costs and clear cane arrears. (Photo: file)

FDI during Apr-Sep 2018-19 fell 11 per cent to USD 22.66 billion

The foreign fund inflows during April-September 2017-18 stood at USD 25.35 billion. (photo: file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham