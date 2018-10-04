search on deccanchronicle.com
ICICI Bank MD Chanda Kochhar quits with immediate effect

Published Oct 4, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
The enquiry instituted by the board will remain unaffected by this.
New Delhi: ICICI Bank Managing Director Chanda Kochhar has resigned from the bank with immediate effect.

The board of the bank has accepted the request of Kochhar to seek early retirement, according to a regulatory filing. "The board accepted this request with immediate effect.

 

The enquiry instituted by the board will remain unaffected by this and certain benefits will be subject to the outcome of the enquiry," the bank said Thursday. The board has decided to appoint Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

His appointment will be for a period of five years until October 3, 2023, subject to various approvals.

