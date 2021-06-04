Business Economy 04 Jun 2021 RBI lowers GDP growt ...
Business, Economy

RBI lowers GDP growth projection to 9.5 pc for 2021-22

PTI
Published Jun 4, 2021, 11:37 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2021, 11:45 am IST
The RBI Governor said the RBI will 'continue to think and act out of the box', planning for the worst and hoping for the best
In April, the Reserve Bank had projected the real GDP growth for 2021-22 at 10.5 per cent. (PTI)
 In April, the Reserve Bank had projected the real GDP growth for 2021-22 at 10.5 per cent. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday lowered the country's growth projection for the current financial year to 9.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent estimated earlier, amid uncertainties created by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The apex bank also projected the retail inflation at 5.1 per cent in the current financial year ending March 31, 2022.

 

Addressing the media after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the sudden rise in COVID-19 infections, and fatalities has impaired the near nascent recovery that was underway, but has not snuffed it out.

The impulses of growth are still alive, he said, and added that the aggregate supply conditions have shown resilience in the face of the second wave.

The RBI Governor said the RBI will "continue to think and act out of the box", planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

Das further said the measures announced on Friday, in conjunction with other steps taken so far are expected to reclaim the growth trajectory from which "we have slid".

 

In April, the Reserve Bank had projected the real GDP growth for 2021-22 at 10.5 per cent.

India's economy had contracted by less-than-expected 7.3 per cent in the fiscal year ended March 2021, after growth rate picked up in the fourth quarter. The gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.6 per cent in the January-March period, up from 0.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

"... real GDP growth is now projected at 9.5 per cent in 2021-22 consisting of 18.5 per cent in Q1; 7.9 per cent in Q2; 7.2 per cent in Q3; and 6.6 per cent in Q4 of 2021-22," the Governor said.

 

Presenting the second bi-monthly monetary policy review, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that key repo rate -- the short term lending rates to banks -- will be kept unchanged at 4 per cent.

The projection is well within the Monetary Policy Committee's target to keep the rate of inflation at 4 per cent with an upper or lower tolerance level of 2 per cent.

Taking into consideration the measures taken so far as well as the upside risks, Das said the CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation is projected at 5.1 per cent during 2021-22.

 

This consists of 5.2 per cent in the first quarter, 5.4 per cent in the second quarter, 4.7 per cent in the third quarter and 5.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, with risks broadly balanced, he said.

According to Das, upside risks to inflation emanates from persistence of second COVID wave and consequent restrictions on activity on a virtually pan-India basis.

"In such a scenario, insulating prices of essential food items from supply side disruptions will necessitate active monitoring and preparedness for coordinated, calibrated and timely measures by both Centre and state governments to prevent emergence of supply side bottlenecks and increase in retail margins," the governor said.

 

...
Tags: gdp growth rate, reserve bank of bank, rbi governor shaktikanta das
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The hike - 18th in the last one month - took fuel prices across the country to a historic high. (Photo: PTI/File)

Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre mark in Leh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

NCLAT

Order dated 01.06.2021 passed by the NCLAT

Amazon will also no longer screen its job applicants for marijuana use for any positions not regulated by the Department of Transportation. (Photo | AFP)

Amazon backs marijuana legalization, drops weed testing for some jobs

The Indian economy has now shrunk back to the size it was in the middle of 2018-19. (Photo:PTI)

Coronavirus eats into Indian economy, GDP shrinks 7.3%



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India's economy worst-hit among emerging markets

As per IMF’s projection, India’s real GDP growth is expected to contract 10.3 per cent in 2020

Interest to be charged on late GST payments from September 1

Government has said that interest on delayed payment of goods and services tax (GST) will be charged on net tax liability with effect from September 1. (Representative Image)

Cities key to India's post-pandemic growth: WEF study

Among other recommendations, the report underscores the critical role data can play in helping cities manage and direct emergency operations during a crisis. (Representational image)

Economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia passes away at 74

Isher Judge Ahluwalia, who passed away on Sept 26, 2020. (PTI)

Centre writes to states on options of borrowing money to meet GST revenue shortfall

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 41st GST Council meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 27, 2020. MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur and Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey are also seen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham