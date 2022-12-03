  
Business Economy 03 Dec 2022 Bengaluru may see hi ...
Business, Economy

Bengaluru may see highest growth in office rent in Asia-Pacific region next year

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 3, 2022, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 8:52 pm IST
Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru (Image: DC)
 Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru (Image: DC)

New Delhi: Office rentals in Bengaluru is expected to grow by 5-7 per cent -- highest in the Asia-Pacific region -- during the next year, according to Knight Frank India.

In its latest report on 'AsiaPacific Outlook 2023', property consultant Knight Frank said that rent growth in the APAC region is expected to moderate in 2023 as corporate occupiers are looking to optimise overheads and generate savings.

“The steady performance of the Indian office markets seen in 2022 is expected to sustain in 2023,” it said.

Bengaluru's prime office rental is expected to grow in the range of 5-7 per cent YoY (year-on-year) in 2023, highest amongst the 24 APAC cities tracked in the report.

Mumbai and New Delhi are the other Indian cities tracked in the report.
New Delhi's prime office rental is expected to grow in the range of 4-6 per cent YoY followed by Mumbai in the 3-5 per cent YoY in 2023.

The consultant attributed the expected growth in office rentals to a comparatively strong economic outlook, potentially increased outsourcing from the west due to cost constraints and rupee depreciation.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India, said, “While recessionary forces in the west weigh on the global economy, the APAC region and India are expected to remain beacons of growth in an otherwise uninspiring economic backdrop.”

In housing segment, the report mentioned that Bengaluru's residential price is expected to grow by up to 5 per cent YoY in the next calendar year.

“Consistent growth of startups and unicorns coupled with rising income levels makes the city a strong market in the APAC region,” it added.

Mumbai's residential price is expected to grow by up to 4 per cent YoY in 2023.
The residential price in New Delhi is expected to grow in the range of 2-3 per cent in 2023.

...
Tags: bengaluru city, bangalore, karnataka real estate
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Hyderabad beats Bengaluru in new office supply

Latest From Business

IPO-bound travel tech firm OYO on Saturday announced it will downsize about 10 per cent of its 3,700-employee base

OYO to downsize 3,700-employee base, cut 600 jobs

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao apeaks at the inauguration of AMTECH Expo in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad well placed to become hub for 3D printing industry: KTR

Signing of Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana(MOU): Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce & IT, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, President- New Energy, Amara Raja Batteries Pvt Ltd, Vijayanand Samudrala , Minister for MA&UD, Industry & Commerce, IT, Electronics and Communication KT Ramarao , Chairman & Managing Director, Amara Raja Batteries Pvt Ltd, Jayadev Galla and Executive Director, Amara Raja Batteries Pvt ltd , Vikramadithya Gourineni. (Photo By Arrangement)

Amara Raja Batteries to set up battery factory in Telangana with Rs 9,500 cr

Rupee opened at 81.11, but pared the gains and ended at 81.35, down 9 paise over its previous close. (Representational Image)

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 81.35 against US dollar



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India set to miss seafood export target

India exported seafood stock worth $158.78 million during the last financial year. This year markets in the US, UK, rest of Europe and China are stressed. In addition, Indian goods reflect duty in the price tag and many countries are reluctant to lift the stocks. (File Photo/DC)

Rupee plunges 37 paise to close at all-time low of 81.90 against US dollar

Rupee opened at 81.90, then fell further to close at an all-time low of 81.90 against the American currency. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee gains 34 paise to close at 81.38 against US dollar

Rupee settled at 81.38, registering a rise of 34 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee gains 10 paise to close at 82.71 against US dollar

Rupee settled at 82.71 against the American currency, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 81.71 against US dollar

The local unit finally settled at 81.71, registering a decline of 3 paise over its previous close of 81.68. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->