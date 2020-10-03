The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  DC VS KKR Match 16, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: DEL 228/4, Overs 20.0, DEL VS KKR Match 16, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Business Economy 03 Oct 2020 Happy Centre allows ...
Business, Economy

Happy Centre allows Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh to borrow Rs 7,106 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETA G
Published Oct 3, 2020, 7:27 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2020, 7:33 pm IST
Centre had allowed states an additional borrowing limit of up to two per cent of Gross State Domestic Product for 2020-21
Representional Image
 Representional Image

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have been granted permission to raise additional borrowing to the tune of Rs 7,106 crore for successfully implementing some of the reforms prescribed by the Centre during the stimulus package. While Andhra Pradesh has become the first state to implement ‘Ease of doing Business’ reforms after Public Distribution System reforms, Uttar Pradesh became the sixth state to implement One Nation One Ration Card.    

By undertaking Ease of doing Business’ reform, Andhra Pradesh has become eligible to raise an additional amount of Rs 2,525 crore through Open Market Borrowings. The reforms prescribed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade include assessment of ‘District Level Business Reform Action Plan’, elimination of renewal of certificates/ approvals/ licences and computerized central random inspection system.

 

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh was allowed to borrow another Rs 2,525 crore or 0.25 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product for successfully implementing One Nation One Ration Card along with Telangana, Goa, Karnataka, and Tripura. All the five states were granted permission to raise additional financial resources of Rs 9,913 crore then.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh too joined the list of states that have implemented One Nation One Ration Card. This has made the state eligible to raise Rs 4,851 crore through Open Market Borrowings. Under the reform, states have to ensure availability of ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes, especially to the migrant workers and their families at any fair price shop in the country.

 

As part of the stimulus package, the Centre had allowed states an additional borrowing limit of up to two per cent of Gross State Domestic Product for 2020-21. This made Rs 4,27,302 crore available to the states to borrow. However, one per cent of this is subject to implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, Ease of doing Business, Urban Local body/ utility reforms and power sector reforms.

...
Tags: one nation one ration card, indian economy, state government borrowing, ease of doing business


Latest From Business

Representational image.

India third largest job provider in renewable energy sector after China, Brazil

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Relief for MSMEs: Centre waives off compound interest on loans during pandemic

Despite strong growth of order book volumes, Indian goods producers signalled another reduction in payroll numbers — AP photo

India's factory activity gains momentum despite job losses

NCLAT 29092020

Order dated 29.09.2020 passed by the NCLAT



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: DEL 228/4, Overs 20.0, DEL VS KKR Match 16, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS KKR Match 16, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Kohli and Padikkal make Bangalore’s 8-wicket win over Rajasthan a breeze

Twenty-year-old Padikkal’s fluent 63 and Kohli’s first half century this season carried Bangalore to 158-2 in 19.1 overs in a well-measured run-chase under hot and humid conditions. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs RAJ Match 15, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS RR Match 15, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

IPL player alerts BCCI to attempt at match fixing

Most of the players, especially the younger ones are mostly on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter where unknown people masquerading as fans try to befriend them. (Representative Image)
 

Chahal’s 3-wicket haul limits Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 against Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Yuzvendra Chahal with skipper Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Robin Uthappa of Rajasthan Royals during their IPL 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

Young batsmen Priyam, Abhishek, bowler Rashid carry SRH to 7-run win over CSK

That Abhishek Sharma (in pic) is talented is already known and the southpaw further enhanced his reputation with some confident and cracking shots. Priyam Garg too found his touch as he spent time at the crease and went on to score his maiden IPL fifty. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rate cuts don't interest MPC any more. Let's worry about inflation now

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee kept any further rate cuts on hold because inflation was rising. (PTI file photo)

India third largest job provider in renewable energy sector after China, Brazil

Representational image.

Relief for MSMEs: Centre waives off compound interest on loans during pandemic

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Centre writes to states on options of borrowing money to meet GST revenue shortfall

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 41st GST Council meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 27, 2020. MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur and Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey are also seen.

India's GDP to contract by 5.3% due to COVID-19 'disorder': India Ratings

GDP to contract by 5.3 pc marking the lowest growth rate in the country's history, says Ind-Ra. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham