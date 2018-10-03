search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Central Bank of India may not participate in rights issue of IL&FS

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
Central Bank of India had 7.67 per cent stake in IL&FS at the end of March 2018.
State-owned Central Bank of India, one of the key shareholders of debt-ridden IL&FS Ltd, is unlikely to participate in the proposed Rs 4,500 crore rights issue of the company, according to sources.
 State-owned Central Bank of India, one of the key shareholders of debt-ridden IL&FS Ltd, is unlikely to participate in the proposed Rs 4,500 crore rights issue of the company, according to sources.

New Delhi: State-owned Central Bank of India, one of the key shareholders of debt-ridden IL&FS Ltd, is unlikely to participate in the proposed Rs 4,500 crore rights issue of the company, according to sources.

Central Bank of India had 7.67 per cent stake in IL&FS at the end of March 2018. The bank is already saddled with huge non-performing assets and it has been dependent on capital support from the government, sources said. To meet regulatory capital norms, the government infused Rs 323 crore capital in the bank in the last fiscal.

 

Besides, it is expected to get more during the current fiscal. Central Bank of India would have to shell out Rs 345 crore to maintain 7.67 per cent stake in IL&FS. IL&FS group is facing serious liquidity crisis and has defaulted on interest payment on various debt repayments since August 27. It has over Rs 91,000 crore in debt at the consolidated level.

The company needs an immediate capital infusion of Rs 3,000 crore and is planning a Rs 4,500-crore rights issue. Financials of Central Bank of India are also not up to the par. For the first quarter ended June, 2018, the net loss widened by 74 per cent to Rs 1,522.54 crore due to a more than two-fold spike in provisions for bad loans.

It had posted losses of Rs 5,105 crore for 2017-18. LIC is the largest shareholder in IL&FS with 25.34 per cent stake. Besides, Japan's Orix Corporation has 23.54 per cent stake in the company. Other shareholders include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (12.5 per cent stake), IL&FS Employees Welfare Trust (12 per cent), HDFC (9.02 per cent) and SBI (6.42 per cent).

In a rare move, the government superseded the board of IL&FS on Monday against the backdrop of debt defaults by some of its group entities that triggered fears of liquidity crunch.

Tags: il&fs, central bank of india, shareholders, non-performing assets, regulatory capital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tata Harrier undergoes endurance testing in latest teaser video

The carmaker recently uploaded two videos to show the development and testing being done on the Harrier.
 

Umbilical cord stem cells may help repair cleft palate

Researchers describe the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth.
 

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

Neetu Kapoor had quit films after marriage to Rishi Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor’s son.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI allows oil marketing firms to raise USD 10 billion from overseas

With the rupee continuing to touch new lows, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday allowed forex borrowings for working capital by oil marketing companies--the largest consumers of foreign currency--under the automatic route with immediate effect. (Photo: DC)

Federal Bank fined Rs 5 crore for non-compliance of RBI norms

South-based Federal Bank has been penalised Rs 5 crore for non-compliance on reporting of large borrower exposures and non-payment of customer compensations, among other deficiencies, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

Yes Bank shares extend rally, jump nearly 6 per cent

Shares of Yes Bank continued to rally for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, surging nearly 6 per cent.

RBI rate-setting panel begins three-day meet

RBI governor Urjit Patel.

SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham