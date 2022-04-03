Business Economy 03 Apr 2022 India exports rise t ...
India exports rise to record high of USD 418 bn in FY22

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Outbound shipments touched an all-time high of USD 40 billion in a month in March 2022, Minister Piyush Goyal said
India's merchandise exports had breached the targeted USD 400 billion mark on March 23 this year. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: India's merchandise exports spurted to a record high of USD 418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals, according to official data released on Sunday.

Outbound shipments touched an all-time high of USD 40 billion in a month in March 2022, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here. Exports stood at USD 34 billion in March 2021.

 

Merchandise exports were worth USD 292 billion in FY2020-21.

The key export sectors, which contributed to record healthy growth, include petroleum products, engineering, gems and jewellery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The top five export destinations are the US, UAE, China, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Hailing the country's success in achieving the goods export target, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

 

Tags: aatmanirbhar bharat, merchandise exports
Location: India, Delhi


