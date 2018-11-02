search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

PM announces incentives for MSMEs, Rs 1 crore loan in 59 minutes

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2018, 5:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 5:52 pm IST
12 historic decisions will boost small and medium enterprises, says PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a slew of measures including sanction of loans of up to Rs 1 crore to small and medium enterprises in 59 minutes through a special portal to give a boost to the nation's second biggest employing sector.

GST-registered small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can now avail of loan of up to Rs 1 crore in just 59 minutes, he said announcing the measures.

 

Also, GST-registered MSMEs will get 2 per cent interest subvention or rebate on incremental loan of up to Rs 1 crore, he said. Interest subvention on pre and post shipment credit for exports by MSMEs has been increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent, he said.

In all 12 decisions, which he termed as "historic", were announced to boost MSMEs.

Talking of India jumping 23 places on World Bank's latest 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking, Modi said in four years his government has achieved what many did not believe and achieved what no other nation in the world has done - leaping from 142 rank in 2014 to 77th rank. Breaking into top 50 rank is not far away, he said.

Reform of processes will help small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he said. 

...
Tags: narendra modi, msme, loan, small and medium enterprises, gst, ease of doing business
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 tips to reduce back pain this festive season

The festive season comes with a lot of social commitments which disrupts your daily fitness routine. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity ups risk of death during pregnancy, experts warn

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Confirmed: New Maruti Ertiga 2018 to be sold at Arena dealerships

Maruti Suzuki was previously considering the Ertiga for Nexa, as informed to us by some Nexa dealerships, but the carmaker has decided against it now.
 

Researchers claimed to have found link between cell phones and cancer

Researchers claimed to have found link between cell phones and cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Honor Magic 2 launched with slider mechanism and six cameras

Honor claims the device can be charged from 0 to 85 per cent within 30 minutes.
 

Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj; eyes another Sachin Tendulkar ODI record

Not only Yuvraj and Ganguly, but Kohli also stands par with the likes of Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting and Hashim Amla in the list of Man of the Series awards for ODIs. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore in October

The success of GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities.

Core sector growth slows down to 4-month low of 4.3 pc in Sept

The lowest growth rate was in May 2018 when the core sectors expanded at 4.1 per cent.

India will need USD 4.5 trillion till 2040 for infra development: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Arun Jaitley hits back at RBI over bad loan pile up

Arun Jaitley

Centre, states apportion Rs 32,000 crore IGST in October

The total revenue collection figures for the month would be released on November 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham