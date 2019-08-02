Business Economy 02 Aug 2019 Sensex crashes over ...
Business, Economy

Sensex crashes over 300 points on US-China trade tensions

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 10:08 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 10:09 am IST
However, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Tata Motors and Infosys gained in the morning trade.
The broader NSE Nifty dropped 138 points or 1.24 per cent to close below the key 11,000-mark at 10,980.00. (Photo: File)
 The broader NSE Nifty dropped 138 points or 1.24 per cent to close below the key 11,000-mark at 10,980.00. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex on Friday fell over 300 points in line with global market sell-offs as investors panicked after the US decision to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

The trade war tensions between the US and China along with unabated foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the market sentiments, traders said. Tracking tepid global market trend, the 30-share index was trading 333.32 points, or 0.90 per cent, lower at 36,685.00.

 

Similarly, the 50-share Nifty slipped 105.15 points, or 0.96 per cent to 10,874.85. In the Sensex pack, HeroMotoCorp emerged as the biggest loser with a slide of 2.78 per cent, followed by Vedanta, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Tata Steel.

However, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Tata Motors and Infosys gained in the morning trade. In the previous session, Sensex plunged 462.80 points or 1.23 per cent to end at 37,018.32. The broader NSE Nifty dropped 138 points or 1.24 per cent to close below the key 11,000-mark at 10,980.00.

US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods triggered fresh tension among investors over the trade battle between the two largest economies.

Trump on Thursday announced that the US will impose a 10 per cent levy on USD 300 billion in Chinese goods.

The new tariffs is expected to go into effect from September 1. Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 1,056.55 crore on a net basis on Thursday, as per provisional data with stock exchanges.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading lower in their respective early sessions.

Wall Street stocks finished lower on Thursday after announcement of a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods. Meanwhile, the rupee declined by 21 paise to 69.27 against the US dollar in morning trade. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged by 2.61 per cent to 62.08 per barrel

...
Tags: sensex, bharti airtel, asian paint, tata motors


Latest From Business

The San Francisco, California-based company said it expects 2019 revenue between USD 1.095 billion and USD1.115 billion, compared with its prior forecast of USD1.055 billion to USD 1.08 billion. (Photo: File)

Pinterest beats revenue on user addition, lifts 2019 sales forecast

More worryingly, Airtel's consolidated net debt was Rs 1.16 lakh crore as of June end. (Photo: File)

Bharti Airtel reports loss of Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 FY20

Road transport and traffic rules and regulations in India are just one step away from becoming a lot stricter than before. (Photos: CarDekho)

Indian Roads one step closer to being a safer place than before

HS, which is keen on emerging a strong player in the Rs 13,000-crore oral care market, which is growing at a CAGR of 8 per cent, may acquire a personal care company in the south to enter a new business segment.

Aquawhite bets on kids segment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Conjuring' director James Wan's next to be horror film

James Wan. (Photo: AP)
 

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

Kuo went on to explain that all three 2020 iPhones will run on 5G with mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. (iPhone concept: Kevin Gnocchi)
 

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

With this fresh leak, you get a sensational double smartphone leak; something which is practically unheard of.
 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Crisil cuts GDP to 6.9 per cent

The thin ray of hope is that the second half should find support from expected monetary easing, consumption, and statistical low-base effect, experts at Crisil felt.

India manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders: PMI

The next Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin on August 5.

Finance Minister Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU banks on Friday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

RBI capital transfer: Jalan panel likely to get extension to finalise report

The surplus capital transfer would help the government meet its fiscal deficit target as it will come as a windfall to the exchequer.

Airfares, hotel rates forecast to increase in 2020

After posting sharp rises in 2019, prices in the global travel industry are likely to slow in 2020, with flights rising a modest 1.2 per cent, hotels rising only 1.3 per cent, and rental car rates up 1 per cent (in dollar terms). (Photo: PIB/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham