70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Business Economy 02 Jun 2020 Moody's cuts In ...
Business, Economy

Moody's cuts India's rating to lowest investment grade with negative outlook

REUTERS
Published Jun 2, 2020, 9:03 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2020, 10:53 am IST
India’s economy grew 3.1% in January-March, its slowest quarterly pace in at least eight years
Moody's cuts India's rating to lowest investment grade with negative outlook. (PTI/AFP Photo)
 Moody's cuts India's rating to lowest investment grade with negative outlook. (PTI/AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Moody’s Investors Service downgraded India’s credit rating to a notch above junk on Monday, citing a prolonged period of slow growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system.

It said the cut to Baa3 from Baa2 was not driven directly by the impact of the coronavirus but that the pandemic had amplified vulnerabilities in India’s credit profile that were present and building prior to the shock.

 

Moody’s maintained a negative outlook for the new sovereign rating, citing worsening government finances as the coronavirus continues to hurt the economy.

India’s economy grew 3.1% in January-March, its slowest quarterly pace in at least eight years, and Moody’s expects a contraction of 4% in the current fiscal year, which runs until March 2021, due to the strict lockdown imposed in April and May.

The change brings Moody’s rating into line with Fitch and Standard and Poor’s, both of which rate India BBB-, although they assign stable rather than negative outlooks.

Moody’s had previously upgraded India’s rating from Baa3 to Baa2 in November 2017, which was seen as an endorsement of reforms undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The agency said those measures to improve India’s fiscal strength, then at the heart of the government’s policy framework, had underwhelmed.

Modi’s government has announced a number of steps to help the poor and small businesses weather the pandemic, but Moody’s said it does not expect the measures to push India’s growth rate back towards the 8% that had recently seemed within reach.

...
Tags: moody’s investors service, mody's, india, credit rating, financial system, coronavirus crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Economic damage for India from lockdown to be significant, says Moody's

Latest From Business

India tells airlines to keep middle seat vacant as far as possible. (PTI Photo)

Airlines asked to keep middle seat empty

Govt rejects Flipkart's proposal for entering food retail sector. (PTI Photo)

DPIIT rejects Flipkart's plan to enter food retail sector

Maruti Suzuki India records 86% slump in May sales. (PTI Photo)

Maruti Suzuki India records 86% slump in May sales

Pandemic set to shrink Australian economy in Q1. (AFP Photo)

Coronavirus pandemic set to shrink Australian economy in Q1, worse yet to come



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Italy slips into great recession since World War II

Commuters crowd Cadorna train station in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo)

Despite pandemic, Tamil Nadu attracts 17 investors worth Rs.15,128

Palaniswami's government has been taking a number of initiatives for economic revival. Representational image

In first tranche of stimulus, MSMEs to get collateral-free loans to restart business

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

FM Nirmala's fifth tranche covers MNREGA to health, education and more

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc

Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham