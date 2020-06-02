70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Business Economy 02 Jun 2020 India will get its g ...
Business, Economy

India will get its growth back, path to that is Atma-nirbhar bharat: PM

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2020, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2020, 3:25 pm IST
Speaking at CII's Annual Session, he called on India Inc to rise to the occasion and partner rural India in these testing times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on its 125th anniversary via video link, in New Delhi, on June 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on its 125th anniversary via video link, in New Delhi, on June 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A day after Moody's downgraded India's credit rating to a notch above junk status on growth concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the country will definitely get back its economic growth and said reforms undertaken during the lockdown will help the economy in the long-run.

Pledging to undertake more structural reforms that will change the course of the country, he explained the concept of Atma-nirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India - one where products are Made in India for the world and a nation that is not dependent on others in strategic sectors.

 

"Getting growth back is not that difficult and the path to that is Atma-nirbhar bharat," he said.

Self-reliant India means the country will embrace the world by becoming stronger. "Atma-nirbhar bharat will be fully integrated with the world economy and also be supportive."

"We have to invest in the robust local supply chain that can strengthen India's participation in global supply chain," he said. "There is a need to create products that are Made in India and Made for the World."

Self-reliant India is about cutting down imports, improving productivity setting targets, and not relying on others in strategic sectors, he said.

"It is about creating strong enterprises in India. Enterprises that can become global forces. It is about generating employment. It is about empowering people to come out and create solutions that can define the future of our country."

Speaking at CII's Annual Session, he called on India Inc to rise to the occasion and partner rural India in these testing times.

"On the one hand we have taken tough steps to fight the virus and on the other, we have taken care of the economy," he said.

"We have to save the lives of citizens while also stabilise the economy and speed up growth," he added.

Indian industry, he said, has started talking about 'getting growth back'.

"I will go beyond getting growth back to say Yes! We will definitely get our growth back," he said expressing confidence in Indian farmers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs for helping achieve that.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded India to the lowest investment grade level and kept it on a negative watch. This because the country faces a prolonged period of slower growth relative to its potential and rising debt.

It joined S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings in predicting the first contraction in GDP in over four decades and a fiscal deficit blowout as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

Reforms, he said, means the courage to take decisions, and take them to their logical conclusion. The government is trying to create a facilitative ecosystem for private enterprises, he said.

During the lockdown, the government opened up non-strategic sectors to the private sector. It freed up the coal sector by allowing commercial mining and allowed the private sector to invest in sectors like space and atomic energy. Also, long-pending labour reforms are being undertaken.

To get back on the growth path, the country needs to focus on intent, inclusion, and infrastructure.

India, he said, can increase exports and create jobs in furniture, air-conditioning, leather and footwear sectors.

After more than two months of the world's most expansive lockdown, the country has entered 'Un-lock Phase-one'.

"Under Un-Lock Phase-one, a large part of the economy has opened up," he said adding the lockdown had been effective in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Stating that strengthening the economy was among the highest priorities of the government, he said the decisions taken since March will help the nation in the long-run.

On government measures to deal with the fallout of lockdown, he said Rs 53,000 crore financial assistance in the form of free ration to poor and migrant workers, and cash to poor women and aged people has been provided. Over 8 crore poor households have been provided free cooking gas.

Also, steps have been taken to bring relief to farmers via an amendment to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act. Farmers will now get the right to sell their produce on their own terms, he said.

...
Tags: narendra modi, cii, make in india, moody's rating, indian economy, coronavirus lockdown, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Carmakers tie-up with banks to offer low interest rate schemes to attract customers. (Photo- PTI)

Carmakers tie-up with banks to offer low interest rate schemes to attract customers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above junk, says Rahul Gandhi

India tells airlines to keep middle seat vacant as far as possible. (PTI Photo)

Airlines asked to keep middle seat empty

Moody's cuts India's rating to lowest investment grade with negative outlook. (PTI/AFP Photo)

Moody's cuts India's rating to lowest investment grade with negative outlook



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above junk, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Moody's cuts India's rating to lowest investment grade with negative outlook

Moody's cuts India's rating to lowest investment grade with negative outlook. (PTI/AFP Photo)

Italy slips into great recession since World War II

Commuters crowd Cadorna train station in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo)

Despite pandemic, Tamil Nadu attracts 17 investors worth Rs.15,128

Palaniswami's government has been taking a number of initiatives for economic revival. Representational image

In first tranche of stimulus, MSMEs to get collateral-free loans to restart business

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham