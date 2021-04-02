Business Economy 02 Apr 2021 GST mop-up hits reco ...
Business, Economy

GST mop-up hits record Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 2, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Collection tops Rs 1L cr for 6th month in a row
The total revenues earned for the month are 27 per cent higher than the GST collected in the same month last year, according to finance ministry data released on Thursday. (Photo: PIB)
 The total revenues earned for the month are 27 per cent higher than the GST collected in the same month last year, according to finance ministry data released on Thursday. (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi: In line with the trend of constant recovery in GST revenues over the past five months, the gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collected in March 2021 stood at a record high of over Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

The total revenues earned for the month are 27 per cent higher than the GST
collected in the same month last year, according to finance ministry data
released on Thursday.

 

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of March 2021 is at a record of Rs 1,23,902 crore, of which CGST is Rs 22,973 crore, SGST is Rs 29,329 crore, IGST is Rs 62,842 crore (including Rs 31,097 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,757 crore (including Rs 935 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said.

The GST collections for March this year is the six consecutive month of revenue crossing Rs 1-lakh crore mark. The finance ministry said that a steep
increasing trend over this period is a clear indicator of a rapid economic recovery post-pandemic.

 

"The revenues from import of goods was at 70 per cent higher and the
revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 17
per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same
month last year. The GST revenue witnessed growth rate of (-) 41 per cent, (-) 8 per cent, 8 per cent and 14 per cent in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of this financial year, respectively, as compared to the same period last year," it said. The Centre has settled Rs 21,879 crore to CGST and Rs 17,230 crore to SGST.

 

...
Tags: gst collections, (gst) revenue collected in march 2021, 1.23 lakh crore gst collected, gst data, gst collection 2021, state wise gst collection


Horoscope 02 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Business

Sources said that the government's surprise rollback decision on small savings schemes is an attempt by the BJP to contain the fallout of the decision hitting the common man in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, Assam and other states. (Photo: PTI)

Status quo on small savings interest rate

In a jolt to savers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday had reduced interest rate by up to 1.1 per cent across various small savings schemes. (LSTV/PTI File Photo)

Government withdraws cut in rate on small savings schemes

Tata Group stocks gained sharply, rising between 2 to 6 per cent after a favourable Supreme Court verdict. (Photo: AFP)

TATA stocks raise after Supreme Court verdict

The central bank chief also said that the RBI is committed to using all policy tools to support the economic recovery while preserving price stability and financial stability. (PTI file photo)

Regulation should not constrain innovation in fintech space: RBI governor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Status quo on small savings interest rate

Sources said that the government's surprise rollback decision on small savings schemes is an attempt by the BJP to contain the fallout of the decision hitting the common man in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, Assam and other states. (Photo: PTI)

Cities key to India's post-pandemic growth: WEF study

Among other recommendations, the report underscores the critical role data can play in helping cities manage and direct emergency operations during a crisis. (Representational image)

With India's economy in a tailspin, Cabinet approves PLI plan for 10 key sectors

Representational image.

Only the farmer bats for India as eight core sectors shrink 9.6%

Eight core sectors expanded by 2.6 per cent in July 2019 but contracted by 9.6 percent in 2020. (PTI file photo)

Manufacturing PMI expands to 13-year high in October, signals economic recovery

Representational image. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham