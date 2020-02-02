Business Economy 02 Feb 2020 Budget 2020: Exporte ...
Budget 2020: Exporters all set to get tax refunds

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2020, 2:33 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2020, 2:33 am IST
This Scheme for Reversion of duties and taxes on exported products will be launched this year.
In order to achieve higher export credit disbursement a new scheme, NIRVIK is being launched, which provides for higher insurance coverage, reduction in premium for small exporters and simplified procedure for claim settlements.
Chennai: The Budget has proposed to refund exporters duties and taxes levied by Central, state and local governments. The Budget also assured to review Rules of Origin requirements in imports from countries enjoying Free Trade Agreement benefits.

The Budget also proposed to digitally refund exporters, duties and taxes levied at the Central, state and local levels, such as electricity duties and VAT on fuel used for transportation, which are not getting exempted or refunded under any other existing mechanism. This Scheme for Reversion of duties and taxes on exported products will be launched this year.  

 

“Under the NIRVIK scheme, the insurance guaranteed could cover up to 90 per cent of the principal and interest. This announcement by the government is expe-cted to address and mitigate both export finance and trade risk issues, the key challenges for MSME exporters,” said Pawan Gupta, founder of Connect2India.  

Further, the government has observed that imports under Free Trade Agreements are on the rise. Undue claims of FTA benefits have posed threat to domestic industry.

...
Tags: budget, exporters
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


