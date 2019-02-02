search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Top US advocacy group praises Piyush Goyal for the positive elements

PTI
Published Feb 2, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2019, 11:34 am IST
The interim Budget comes after the disappointing moves made by the Union government to control a quick execution in its eCommerce policy.
We see many positive elements that will support consumer spending and economic growth, US India Business Council (USIBC) president Nisha Desai Biswal said. (Photo: File)
 We see many positive elements that will support consumer spending and economic growth, US India Business Council (USIBC) president Nisha Desai Biswal said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A leading American trading advocacy unit on Friday appreciated the interim budget declared by the interim finance minister Piyush Goyal, stating that many positive elements in it will aid the consumer spending and economic growth.   

Reaching out to a large electorate before the Lok Sabha polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Friday announced a cash allowance of Rs 6000 crore for small farmers, a mega pension scheme for the unorganised sector and doubled the threshold income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh.

 

Minister Goyal offered a series of incentives for both middle-class and farmers, whose disappointment have resulted in BJP’s dearly loss in recent assembly elections.

“We see many positive elements that will support consumer spending and economic growth, including a boost in defense and health spending as well as a renewed focus on digitisation of government processes as well as artificial intelligence,” US India Business Council (USIBC) president Nisha Desai Biswal said.

The creation of a single window for approvals in film production will bolster the media and entertainment industries as well as measures on anti-piracy, she added.

“USIBC applauds the interim budget released by the government,” she added.

Changes in eCommerce policy

However, the interim Budget comes after the disappointing moves made by the Union government to mandate a rushed implementation of changes in its eCommerce policy, she stated.

The Indian government’s failure to extend the February 1 deadline to comply with the foreign direct investment policy in e-commerce has already created disruptions in the industry and disadvantaged Indian consumers and suppliers, she said.

“The policy change adds unnecessary costs and burdens to e-commerce platforms and will inhibit growth in the e-commerce sector in India,” Ms Biswal said.

Karun Rishi, president of USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USICC) said the interim Budget was pro farmers and middle class.

Fiscal stimulus to small and marginal farmers and tax schemes for the middle class will lead to more disposable income. “This will result in increased consumption. It will likely boost the rural economy and surge domestic growth,” Mr Rishi said.

Even with these schemes, the finance minister has managed to keep the anticipated fiscal deficit at 3.4 per cent. The deficit is well within range. Finance Minister has succeeded in doing a fine balancing act, he said.

“With this budget, growth is likely to improve further and meeting 7.5 per cent real GDP target,” Mr Rishi said.

Noting that the 13 per cent increase in Department of Health and Family Welfare budget is laudable, he said this confirms Indian government’s dedication to Healthy India initiatives and its commitment to serve the poor and needy.

Threefold increase in allocation to Ayushman Bharat reinforces the commitment towards Universal Healthcare for all citizens, he said.

For the last 13 years, USAIC has been pitching for increased outlay on Science and Technology.

“Science and Technology are vital for the National progress. We are pleased to see largest ever allocation for the S&T. This will help India play a leading role in innovation. Plan to develop one hundred thousand digital villages in the next five years is laudable,” Mr Rishi added.

 

...
Tags: budget 2019, nda, finance minister, piyush goyal, scheme, farmers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday proposed an array of incentives for both middle-class and farmers. (Representational Image)

Interim Budget focused on rural and agriculture sector: DBS bank

The interiors also receive cosmetic updates.

Land Rover Discovery Sport landmark edition launched at Rs 53.77 Lakh

The budget has made a provision of Rs 584 crore for various phases of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP).

Budget allocates enough funds for MUTP: railway officials

Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Income tax rebate a logical extension of steps taken by govt: Jaitley



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

Investigators said they had arrested the 36-year-old working as a doctor for a hospital in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk (Photo:Twitter)
 

India criticized for online policing by Google, Facebook

The proposal drafted by India’s technology ministry in December would compel Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter to remove within 24 hours content deemed to be unlawful, including anything affecting the “sovereignty and integrity of India”.
 

MWC 2019: New smartphone with 18,000mAh battery, folding display

As for now, there are not many leaks about the specifications of any of these phones. However, some details that are known so far are processors such as MediaTek’s P70 and P22 being used, motorized popup cameras, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and large batteries up to 18000mAh are said to be witnessed on some of these phones.
 

Tantrik' in Bihar seeks permission for sacrifice of son

Screenshots of the purported letter have gone viral on social media (Representational Image)
 

Net neutrality: Tech companies, states spar with govt

The net neutrality rules had banned cable, wireless and other broadband providers from blocking or slowing down websites and apps of their choosing, or charging Netflix and other video services extra to reach viewers faster.
 

British man breaks into funeral home, has sex with a dead body, jailed for 6 years

A judge in the industrial city of Birmingham said Kasim Khuram’s crime 'offended all human sensibility.' (Photo:West Midlands Police)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Budget allocates enough funds for MUTP: railway officials

The budget has made a provision of Rs 584 crore for various phases of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP).

Income tax rebate a logical extension of steps taken by govt: Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Budget 2019: Goyal lambasts opposition, highlights NDA's achievements in last 5 yrs

Piyush Goyal also praised PM Modi's way of doing his work continuously, and to take development to every single person across the field.

Budget 2019: MEA gets an allocation of Rs 16,061 crores

The budget for the Ministry of External Affairs has increased from Rs 15,011 to 16,061. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Farmers, middle class-friendly Budget to boost economic growth: India Inc

Increase in disposable income in the hands of both middle class and rural India is definitely going to spur demand.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham