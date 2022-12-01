  
Business Economy 01 Dec 2022 All you need to know ...
Business, Economy

All you need to know about e-Rupee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Dec 1, 2022, 6:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2022, 6:23 pm IST
The e-R will offer features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality. (DC Image)
 The e-R will offer features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The Reserve Bank of India has launched India’s e-rupee on Thursday, as a pilot covering four cities New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar and will subsequently expand it to nine more cities in the initial phase.

The other nine cities to which the pilot will be later extended are: Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla.
Four banks – State Bank of India, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank – will be involved initially in the launch of the digital transactions. Another four banks – Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank – will join the pilot subsequently.

What is e-Rupee?
The e-Rupee will be in the form of a digital token (sort of an official crypto currency) which will be a legal tender. It will be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is a digital form of currency notes issued by a central bank.  The digital rupee would be distributed through intermediaries (banks).

How to access and transact with e-Rupee?
RBI said users will be able to access and transact with e-Rupee through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and store it on mobile phones. Transactions can be both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M). Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations.

What is the use of e-Rupee?
The e-rupee will reduce operational costs in managing physical cash, bringing efficiency in payment systems. It will also boost innovation in cross-border payment and curb concerns over money laundering, tax evasion with private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, etc.

 

...
Tags: e-rupee, icici bank, digital rupee, reserve bank of india (rbi), idfc first bank


Latest From Business

Rupee settled at 81.22, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee gains 8 paise to close at 81.22 against US dollar

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 140.30 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 18,758.35, its fresh record closing high. (DC File Image)

Sensex hits 63k mark for first time; Nifty ends at fresh lifetime high

Analysts had projected the Indian economy would expand at half of the growth rate of 13.5 per cent recorded in April-June quarter this fiscal. (Photo: Twitter)

India GDP grows at 6.3 pc in Jul-Sept quarter

Rupee settled at 81.38, registering a rise of 34 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee gains 34 paise to close at 81.38 against US dollar



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rupee gains 8 paise to close at 81.22 against US dollar

Rupee settled at 81.22, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)

India is doing better and in relatively bright spot compared to others: IMF

India is doing better and is in a relative bright spot compared to the other countries in the region, IMF Director of Asia and Pacific Department, Krishna Srinivasan, said. (AFP file)

Rupee tanks 90 paise to close at all-time low of 80.86 against US dollar

Rupee ended at 80.86, down 90 paise over its previous close of 79.96. (Representational Image)

India set to miss seafood export target

India exported seafood stock worth $158.78 million during the last financial year. This year markets in the US, UK, rest of Europe and China are stressed. In addition, Indian goods reflect duty in the price tag and many countries are reluctant to lift the stocks. (File Photo/DC)

Rupee plunges 37 paise to close at all-time low of 81.90 against US dollar

Rupee opened at 81.90, then fell further to close at an all-time low of 81.90 against the American currency. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->