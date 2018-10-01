search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Retail inflation for industrial workers rise to 5.61 pc in August

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
The indices of 37 centres are above All-India Index and 41 centres' indices are below national average.
Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 5.61 per cent in August from 2.52 per cent in the year-ago month mainly due to rise in prices of food items and petroleum products.
 Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 5.61 per cent in August from 2.52 per cent in the year-ago month mainly due to rise in prices of food items and petroleum products.

New Delhi: Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 5.61 per cent in August from 2.52 per cent in the year-ago month mainly due to rise in prices of food items and petroleum products.

"The year-on-year inflation based on CPI-IW remained stagnant at 5.61 per cent for August, 2018 as compared to the previous month and 2.52 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Labour Ministry statement said.

 

According to the statement, the food inflation was (-) 0.32 per cent in August as compared to 1.61 per cent during the year-ago period. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Worker (CPI-WI) for August, 2018 remained at 301. On 1-month percentage change, it remained static between July and August and was also static between the corresponding months of previous year, the ministry said.

It said the maximum upward pressure to the change in current index came from miscellaneous and food groups contributing (+) 0.25 and (+) 0.07 percentage points, respectively to the total change. At commodity level, rice, wheat, wheat atta, groundnut oil, brinjal, cabbage, carrot, parval, mango (ripe), sugar, cooking gas, petrol, ornaments, glass, etc are responsible for the increase in index.

However, the ministry said, this increase was checked by fish fresh, poultry (chicken), eggs (hen), onion, french beans, methi, peas, radish, tomato, apple, guava, etc. Centre wise, Ranchi-Hatia and Bhavnagar reported the maximum increase of 5 points each followed by Kodarma (4 points). Among others, 3 points increase was observed in 9 centres, 2 points in 7 centres and 1 point in 13 centres.

On the contrary, Pune and Tripura recorded maximum fall of 3 points each. Among others, 2 points decline was observed in 6 centres and 1 point in 15 centres. Rest of the 23 centres' indices remained stationary. The indices of 37 centres are above All-India Index and 41 centres' indices are below national average.

Tags: retail inflation, industrial workers, food items, labour ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman spends hours talking to elderly man having his first conversation in months

Abigail found the elderly man sitting alone at a cafe in London (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hyundai Elantra gets new features; prices hiked by upto Rs 85,000

These new features have been added only on the top-sec SX(O) variant.
 

8 baby crocodiles and 2 black pond turtles rescued from Nashik smuggler

The crocodiles were found to be malnourished, subdued, and weak. The animals are currently recovering at the Nashik City Police's Crime Branch office.
 

Women orgasm for 17 per cent longer while masturbating with a vibrator: study

Researchers expected that manual masturbation may take longer (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US, Japanese pair win Nobel Medicine Prize for cancer therapy

The therapy is designed to remove this protein "brake" and allow the immune system to more quickly get to work fighting the cancer. (Photo: AP)
 

Sony launches new wireless SRS-XB01 speaker for Rs 2,590

The portable speaker weighs about 160gm and comes in Blue, Red, White, Black, Green, Yellow colour options.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

406 million UPI transactions worth Rs 59,835 cr clocked in September 2018

Monthly transactions through unified payments interface (UPI) increased by more than 30 per cent month-on-month to 405.87 million in September, totalling over Rs 59,835 crore in value, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

HDFC Bank raises retail lending rate by 10 basis points

Ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy announcement, mortgage lender HDFC on Monday increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 10 basis points with immediate effect. The new rates vary from 8.80 to 9.05 per cent on various slabs of loans.

GST mop-up rises to Rs 94,442 crore in September

The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after settlement in September, 2018 is Rs 30,574 crore for CGST and Rs 35,015 crore for SGST.

Fully geared up for succession plan, says Yes Bank

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Monday said the bank is fully geared up for the succession plan for the post of its MD and CEO and it will finalise two external experts for search committee by October 7. (Photo: PTI)

SBI slashes ATM cash withdrawal limit from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day

State Bank of India has announced that the cash withdrawal limit from ATMs has been reduced to Rs 20,000 per day effective from October 31, 2018. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham