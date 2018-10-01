search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Govt to ensure liquidity for IL&FS to prevent defaults: Finance Ministry

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 6:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 6:09 pm IST
NCLT allowed the government to take over the board of IL&FS.
New Delhi: The government on Monday said it stands fully committed to ensuring that needed liquidity is arranged for the debt-trapped IL&FS to prevent any more defaults in payment of loans by the non-banking financial company.

On a day when the Mumbai-bench of NCLT allowed the government to take over the board of IL&FS, the Finance Ministry in a statement said the move was essential to restore confidence in the financial market and hoped that financial institutions would provide the NBFC liquidity. "There is an emergent need to immediately stop further financial defaults and also take measures to resolve defaulted dues to the claimants.

 

"This would require a combination of measures of asset sales, restructuring of some liabilities and fresh infusion of funds by the investors and lenders. The confidence of the financial market in the credibility of the IL&FS management and the company needs to be restored," the ministry said.

Observing that the company continued to pay dividends and huge managerial pay-outs regardless of looming liquidity crisis, the statement said, "it shows that the management had lost total credibility."

If further said that there have also been serious complaints on some of the companies for which an SFIO investigation has been ordered into the affairs of IL&FS and its subsidiaries. The NCLT on Monday approved reconstitution of IL&FS board appointing six members including Uday Kotak as non-executive chairman.

Tags: liquidity, il&fs, loan defaults, nbfc, nclt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




More From Economy

Retail inflation for industrial workers rise to 5.61 pc in August

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 5.61 per cent in August from 2.52 per cent in the year-ago month mainly due to rise in prices of food items and petroleum products.

406 million UPI transactions worth Rs 59,835 cr clocked in September 2018

Monthly transactions through unified payments interface (UPI) increased by more than 30 per cent month-on-month to 405.87 million in September, totalling over Rs 59,835 crore in value, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

HDFC Bank raises retail lending rate by 10 basis points

Ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy announcement, mortgage lender HDFC on Monday increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 10 basis points with immediate effect. The new rates vary from 8.80 to 9.05 per cent on various slabs of loans.

GST mop-up rises to Rs 94,442 crore in September

The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after settlement in September, 2018 is Rs 30,574 crore for CGST and Rs 35,015 crore for SGST.

Fully geared up for succession plan, says Yes Bank

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Monday said the bank is fully geared up for the succession plan for the post of its MD and CEO and it will finalise two external experts for search committee by October 7. (Photo: PTI)
