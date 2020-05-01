Trump threatens new tariffs on China as US crafts retaliatory measures over virus

37th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

33,061

1,701

Recovered

8,437

610

Deaths

1,079

69

Maharashtra99151593432 Gujarat4082527197 Delhi3439109256 Madhya Pradesh2560461130 Rajasthan243881455 Tamil Nadu2162121027 Uttar Pradesh213451039 Andhra Pradesh133228731 Telangana101640925 West Bengal72511922 Jammu and Kashmir5811928 Karnataka53421621 Kerala4963694 Bihar403642 Punjab37510119 Haryana3112253 Odisha125391 Jharkhand107193 Chandigarh68170 Uttarakhand54360 Himachal Pradesh40252 Assam38291 Chhatisgarh38340 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
REUTERS
Published May 1, 2020, 9:26 am IST
Updated May 1, 2020, 9:49 am IST
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his hard-fought trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the coronavirus pandemic and he threatened new tariffs on Beijing, as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak.

Trump’s sharpened rhetoric against China reflected his growing frustration with Beijing over the pandemic, which has cost tens of thousands of lives in the United States alone, sparked an economic contraction and threatened his chances of re-election in November.

 

Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a range of options against China were under discussion, but cautioned that efforts were in the early stages. Recommendations have not yet reached the level of Trump’s top national security team or the president, one official told Reuters.

“There is a discussion as to how hard to hit China and how to calibrate it properly,” one of the sources said as Washington walks a tightrope in its ties with Beijing while it imports personal protection equipment (PPE) from there and is wary of harming a sensitive trade deal.

Trump made clear, however, that his concerns about China’s role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus were taking priority for now over his efforts to build on an initial trade agreement with Beijing that long dominated his dealings with the world’s second-largest economy.

“We signed a trade deal where they’re supposed to buy, and they’ve been buying a lot, actually. But that now becomes secondary to what took place with the virus,” Trump told reporters. “The virus situation is just not acceptable.”

The Washington Post, citing two people with knowledge of internal discussions, reported on Thursday that some officials had discussed the idea of canceling some of the massive U.S. debt held by China as a way to strike at Beijing for perceived shortfalls in its candidness on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s top economic adviser denied the report. “The full faith and credit of U.S. debt obligations is sacrosanct. Period. Full stop,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Reuters.

Asked whether he would consider having the United States stop payment of its debt obligations as a way to punish Beijing, Trump said: “Well, I can do it differently. I can do the same thing, but even for more money, just by putting on tariffs. So, I don’t have to do that.”

...
Tags: donald trump, donald trump covid-19, coronavirus pandemic, new tariff order, china
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


