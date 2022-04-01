Business Economy 01 Apr 2022 Interest rates on sm ...
Business, Economy

Interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for first quarter of FY23

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2022, 1:52 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2022, 1:56 am IST
The interest rate has not been revised since the first quarter of 2020-21
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

 New Delhi: The government on Thursday kept interest rates unchanged for small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the first quarter of 2022-23 amid rising inflation.

The interest rate has not been revised since the first quarter of 2020-21.

 

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively, in the first quarter of the next financial year.

"The rate of interest on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, starting from April 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2022, shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022) for FY 2021-22," the finance ministry said in a notification.

 

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

The one-year term deposit scheme will continue to earn an interest rate of 5.5 per cent in the first quarter of the next fiscal while the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will fetch 7.6 per cent.

It is to be noted that the country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) offers 5 per cent interest rate on one-year fixed deposit.

The interest rate on the five-year senior citizens' savings scheme will be retained at 7.4 per cent. The interest on the senior citizens' scheme is paid on a quarterly basis.

 

The interest rate on savings deposits will continue to be at 4 per cent per annum.

Term deposits of one to five years will fetch an interest rate in the range of 5.5-6.7 per cent, to be paid quarterly while the interest rate on five-year recurring deposits will earn a higher interest of 5.8 per cent.

Recently, the Provident Fund (PF) rate was reduced to a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for 2021-22 from 8.5 per cent.

Defending the proposal to cut interest rate paid on employees' provident fund deposits, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, earlier this month, said the rate is dictated by today's realities where interest rate on other small saving instruments was even lower.

 

Sitharaman had also cited the comparative prevailing interest rates of other schemes saying Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana offers 7.6 per cent, Senior Citizen saving scheme (7.4 per cent) and PPF (7.1 per cent) while SBI's 5-10 year fixed deposits gives 5.50 per cent.

...
Tags: interest rates on small savings schemes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

A water cannon salute is given to an Indigo flight on its arrival at Mangaluru International Airport. (Photo by arrangement)

Mangaluru gets new flight service in Pune-Delhi route

Post the merger, the promoters of Inox will become co-promoters in the merged entity. Later the board of the merged company would be re-constituted with a total board strength of 10 members, with both the promoter families having two board seats each. — DC Image

PVR, Inox Leisure ink all-stock merger deal

The company plans to use the proceeds from the offer towards the repayment or pre-payment of Rs 1400 crore of borrowings. As of February 28, 2022, the company had total outstanding borrowings of Rs 1,524 crore. — Twitter

Jewellery chain Joyalukkas files papers for Rs 2,300-cr IPO

Rama Rao met Dr Albert Bourla, CEO and chairman of Pfizer, along with the company’s executive vice president Mike McDermott, EVP to showcase the vibrant life sciences ecosystem of Telangana and understand Pfizer’s strategy and plans for healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in India. — By arrangement

Sprinklr, a US software company based in New York, offers to set up unit in Hyd



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

EPFO to take call on interest rate for 2021-22 in March

EPFO's apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustee will take a call on the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2021-22 in its meeting next month. (DC file photo)

Retail inflation contained at 6.2% despite biggest contraction in economy: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha, during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cryptos to stay with 30 pc tax; digital rupee next fiscal

The 30 per cent tax with 1 per cent TDS will be a deterrent to several investors who are jumping into the crypto bandwagon. — AFP

GST: Move to raise lowest slab to 8%

The sources said with the GST compensation regime ending in June, it is imperative that states become self-sufficient and not depend on the Centre for bridging the revenue gap in GST collection. (Representational Image/ DC File)

I-T returns can be updated in two years to correct any errors

This is meant to reduce litigation, but will not provide additional refund. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->